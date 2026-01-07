Feds descend on Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, MPS cancels school for rest of week

Federal agents tackled several people and deployed chemical irritants at a high school in south Minneapolis as classes were ending on Wednesday, according to a witness.

Cara Morrow told WCCO that she pulled up to Roosevelt High School around 3:30 p.m. and saw several agents get out of their cars and tackle people on school grounds. The cars were all unmarked SUVs, and the agents did not identify themselves, she said.

Several students and teachers were leaving school as the incident unfolded. Morrow added that the agents were hitting people after they were already on the ground and using some kind of chemical irritant.

Morrow, who graduated from the school, says she was "shocked" by what she saw happening, calling it "awful and very sad."

The clash happened hours after and just 2.5 miles away from the site where an ICE agent fatally shot a woman Wednesday morning.

Late Wednesday, Minneapolis Public Schools announced they were canceling classes for the remainder of the week.

The district said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. All MPS-sponsored programs, including athletics, Community Education, and adult education, are also canceled.

The district also stated that students will not switch to online learning, as it is only available during severe weather conditions.

Wednesday night, community members gathered in the area for a vigil for 37-year-old Renee Good, who was identified as the woman the ICE agent killed. The killing comes amid the influx of 2,000 federal law enforcement members in the Twin Cities metro area.

Two federal sources confirm Good was a U.S. citizen. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't the target for an ICE-related arrest.

MPS also said they will continue to collaborate with the City of Minneapolis and other partners on emergency preparedness and response.