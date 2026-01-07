Trump claims woman "ran over" ICE agent in Minneapolis before he fatally shot her, video contradicts claim

President Donald Trump claimed that the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in south Minneapolis Wednesday "viciously ran over the ICE Officer" prior to her death, though the video evidence he shared showed no sign of an officer being run over in the incident.

Trump posted a video of the encounter to Truth Social, which he owns, Wednesday afternoon. In his comments, he claimed "the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting."

The video, which appears to have been taken from a nearby residence above ground level, shows the woman's vehicle appear to drive away as multiple federal agents approach. However, the video also shows that no officer was run over by the vehicle.

While Trump said the video "is a horrible thing to watch," he also said "these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier characterized the driver's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said he's also seen the witness videos, called the ICE narrative of the encounter "bulls**t."

Witnesses have told WCCO that the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 34th and Portland. Witnesses say they saw a Honda Pilot blocked by multiple federal agents. Other video angles WCCO has obtained show an agent trying to open the driver's side door, before the driver attempts to drive away. Witnesses said they then heard three shots fired.

The Pilot is seen in other videos driving another several feet before crashing into another vehicle.

The victim was a 37-year-old woman, according to Frey, and a U.S. citizen, according to Sen. Tina Smith. City leaders said the victim was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.