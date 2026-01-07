Law enforcement, protesters clash in south Minneapolis after ICE shooting
A WCCO crew is at the scene of a large gathering of federal and local law enforcement and protesters in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
City officials said in a social media post they "are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue," and they are urging the public to "avoid the area."
CBS News reports a source with the Department of Homeland Security says the situation involved a vehicle ramming-related incident.
A WCCO photojournalist said he saw first responders preforming CPR on one person, and another person "with blood on their face" seated inside a Minneapolis Fire Department vehicle.
This is a developing story. Follow live updates below.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey demands ICE "leave the city immediately"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on federal forces to withdraw from the city following Wednesday morning's incident in south Minneapolis.
"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately," Frey said. "We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."
Walz says he is gathering information, asks residents to remain calm
Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X that his team is "working to gather information on an ICE related shooting" Wednesday morning.
"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he wrote.
Witness recounts hearing gunshots, car crash
A witness at the scene tells WCCO's Conor Wright she heard two gunshots fired in the area, followed by a car crash.
"I see a red truck, airbag inflated with blood all over it and a woman on the side of the road, and the ambulance trying to come through," the witness said. "[Federal agents] were trying to tell me to move out of the way when they had their trucks blocking me."
The witness says the victim was a mother "trying to flee from ICE agents."
Federal agent fired weapon after being hit by car last month in St. Paul
Last month in St. Paul, Minnesota, a federal agent fired their weapon after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
The agent suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and no one was hurt in the shooting, police said.
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the suspect was an undocumented immigrant from Cuba who was "noncompliant" during a traffic stop.
McLaughlin said the shooting would be reviewed by "the appropriate law enforcement agency," as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Hennepin Co. Sheriff: Deputies sent to area to "assist if needed"
In a post to social media, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it's "aware of an incident" off Portland Avenue and East 34th Street, but its deputies were "not involved in the incident."
"We have sent deputies to the area to assist as needed," the sheriff's office writes.