Federal prosecutors file motion to drop charges against Marimar Martinez, woman shot by CBP agent in Chicago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss the charges against a woman who was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood last month.

Marimar Martinez has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of using a vehicle to assault, resist, or impede federal agents. She has pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Saturday, Oct. 4, Martinez, 30, and co-defendant Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21, used their cars to block federal agents' vehicles near Pershing Road and Kedzie Avenue, and rammed into the vehicles.

The DOJ said agents got out and fired five shots and struck Martinez, who was still inside her car.

Both Martinez and Ruiz sped away from the scene. Ruiz was arrested outside his business a short time later. Court documents said Martinez was arrested at an auto body shop about a mile away.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was treated, then released.

In their original account of the incident, DHS said one of the drivers had a semi-automatic weapon, but Marinez is not accused of any gun charges.

Martinez's attorneys have argued that before they could inspect for themselves the vehicle driven by the agent who shot her, a supervisor allowed him to drive it back to his assigned CBP station in Maine.