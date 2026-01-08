2 people shot and wounded by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, police say

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. The FBI's Portland office said in a since-deleted post on X that the shooting involved Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded and hospitalized, police said in a news release. They were not identified and their conditions are unknown, the department said.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. local time in the Hazelwood neighborhood in East Portland, police said.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," said Portland Police Chief Bob Day. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

The shooting comes a day after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement, "We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents, and the 'full force' threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed."

A Portland City Council session abruptly recessed on Thursday after members were informed of the shooting.

Portland has been the site of continued protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown for months. This fall, hundreds of National Guard troops were sent to Portland to "protect federal assets and personnel" carrying out immigration operations, the White House said.

President Trump said last week that he was pulling National Guard troops out of Portland as well as Chicago and Los Angeles after a federal court ruled against the administration's action, but he said "we will come back" if crime "begins to soar again."

This is a developing story and will be updated.