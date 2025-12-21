Federal agent hit by car, fires weapon at suspect in St. Paul, police say

A federal agent was hit by a vehicle in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sunday morning and subsequently fired their weapon, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department said the federal agent suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and the suspect was not injured. Federal agents took the suspect into custody, police said.

St. Paul officers responded to the scene on the 1300 block of Westminster Street around 8:20 a.m. The department said no St. Paul officers were involved in the arrest or the use of force.

WCCO has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about the incident.

On Friday, St. Paul city officials sent a cease-and-desist letter to the DHS, instructing its agents to stop using city-owned parking lots to stage vehicles and personnel.

On Saturday, thousands marched across the river from St. Paul in Minneapolis to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Twin Cities.

Since the Trump administration directed federal agents to surge into the state earlier this month, they have arrested more than 400 people, according to the DHS. It's unclear how many of those 400 are still detained or have been sent elsewhere.

This story will be updated.