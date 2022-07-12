Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day sale

Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day saleget the free app
Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save big on all sorts of great kitchen gadgets, smartphones, Amazon-branded tech and more.
Keep reading as we live blog the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, highlighting news, the best and most popular deals, competing sales at other retailers and more. And be sure to check back here regularly for more Prime Day updates.
Get a Theragun Elite massager for $100 off during Amazon Prime Day
Theragun massagers are on sale at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.
It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)
The best Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: Get $12.50 in free money when you spend $50
If you've never bought an Amazon gift card before, today is your day. Right now, Amazon is offering a $12.50 credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards now through July 13.
To get this deal, be sure to enter the promotional code "GCPRIME22" in the "Gift Cards and Promotional Codes" box when you check out.
This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won't be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 -- your credit won't appear until two days after purchase.
Want even more free money from Amazon?
You need to check out Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, happening right now
Best Buy is holding a sale today to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the deals are pretty impressive. Called "Black Friday in July," Best Buy's sale includes deep discounts on computers, televisions, kitchen appliances, headphones, cleaning essentials and so much more.
Here are some of the best deals at the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy:
- 11.6" Lenovo Chromebook 3 laptop (4 GB, 64GB SSD), $79 (reduced from $139)
- 15.6" HP Victus gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, $550 (reduced from $800)
- 70" Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, $700 (reduced from $800)
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i studio cycle, $800 (reduced from $1,300)
- Pit Boss Navigator 550 wood pellet grill with grill cover, $430 (reduced from $650)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Check out these great Walmart deals
Last year on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart held a competing sales event called Deals for Days. There's no Deals for Days 2022 event this year, but there are still plenty of great deals and rollbacks worth checking out at Walmart right now.
How to get a PS5 during Amazon Prime Day
Looking to pick up a new PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day? Electronics retailer Best Buy announced it will restock the PS5 at 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).
If you want to participate in this Best Buy restock, there's a major catch: Priority will be given to Best Buy TotalTech members. Membership costs a whopping $199.99 per year, though it does comes with a number of perks (including extended warranty coverage, free shipping, an extended return period and free 24/7 Geek Squad tech support).
If you don't want to spend $200 on a Best Buy membership, there's another route to PS5 ownership. Amazon has moved to a reservation-based system for PS5 orders. Just visit the PS5 page on Amazon and click the button to request an invitation.
Save more than $100 on the Apple Watch 7
Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially begin until midnight tonight Pacific time, but a large number of Prime Day deals have already kicked off. For example, Amazon has already taken huge discounts on the Apple Watch 7 -- you can save more than $100 right now.
If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.
You can save on both the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes now. Price varies by color. (The best deal right now is on the green color.)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) (green) $284 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) (green), $314 (reduced from $429)
And that's not all.
Get an Instant Pot for only $80 on Amazon Prime Day
Have you been wanting to try an Instant Pot? You have no more excuses: The Instant Pot Duo Plus is selling for only $80 at Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $50.
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (regularly $130)
For more Instant Pot options,
Get Apple AirPods for only $90 at Amazon Prime Day
You read that right: You can now get Apple AirPods for only $90.
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
While you're here, also
The best selling air fryer on Amazon is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day has historically been a great time to pick up a new air fryer. This year is no exception: You can save $15 on the bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.
The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has now started
It's just past midnight Pacific time, which means Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun! You can use the button below to head to Amazon and check out all the Prime Day deals.