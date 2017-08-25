Hurricane Harvey
Complete coverage of major hurricane that struck the Texas Gulf Coast on Fri., Aug. 25, 2017
Latest
-
Dangers from Harvey loom as Houston floodwaters recede
Threat of major flooding near Texas-Louisiana line amid fire at chemical plant
-
Red Cross CEO: Donations will be used "appropriately"
In the wake of Harvey, the Red Cross is helping more than 32,000 people in shelters and has served more than 180,000 meals and snacks
-
Helping kids recover from a disaster like Harvey
Children may experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress after a disaster. How can parents help kids bounce back?
-
Commentary: The politics of Hurricane Harvey
It seems partisanship can survive 15 trillion gallons of rain water and non-stop images of washed-out homes and overflowing shelters
-
Map shows where Harvey flooding is worst
U-Flood's crowd-sourced interactive map of Houston's flooding shows which streets have been swamped
-
Nursing home resident in viral photo describes experience
"Within about 45 minutes to an hour it went from ankle to stomach," nursing home owner Trudy Lampson said of flooding
-
"I don't have the words": Woman returns to home hit by Harvey
A baby's bottle and food sat on the counter, not quite finished -- serving as a reminder of how quickly they got out
-
Navy helicopter team brings lifeline from the air to flooding victims
Amid Texas' devastating flooding, we took a ride with "The Dusty Dogs" to see a search and rescue team in action
-
Fire breaks out at chemical plant hit by Harvey
Officials had warned chemicals would blow up, catch fire due to power outages robbing facility near Houston of refrigeration
-
Insurance scams target homeowners affected by Harvey
Federal government will never call you about flood-coverage premiums, FTC says in warning of hurricane-related schemes
-
What to do if your auto was damaged by Harvey
Some 500,000 vehicles in the Houston area alone could be a total loss due to damage from the storm
-
Judge blocks Texas' tough "sanctuary cities" law
The ruling comes as anxieties about immigration enforcement in Texas have again flared in the wake of Harvey's devastation
-
Video shows dead calf washing up in Harvey floodwaters
About 1.2M cattle -- 27 percent of the state's cattle herd -- are located in the 54-county area drenched by Harvey
-
Harvey, now a tropical depression, takes aim at Memphis
Heaviest rains to come will fall in Memphis area, where up to 9 inches of rain could fall by the end of Friday
-
"It's very terrible down here": Harvey slams southeast Texas
100 miles east of Houston, Tropical Storm Harvey unleashed high winds, rain and flash floods on the towns of Beaumont and Port Arthur
-
"We've covered our sponge": Harvey reveals problem decades in the making
Since the 1950s, nearly 88 square miles of Houston-area wetlands have disappeared due to development
-
Sheriff: Road rage shooting in Harvey-related traffic
One man has been detained after the shooting amid congestion on Texas streets in storm-related traffic
-
Rescue workers evacuating flooded nursing home
With some of the residents in wheelchairs, employees told CBS affiliate KFDM the situation was dire
-
For Harvey survivors, mental health impact could linger
The trauma from natural disasters like Harvey can create an enormous amount of stress and anxiety for survivors
-
Gas prices keep climbing as Harvey shutters oil refineries
Torrential rains in oil processing hub are weighing on supplies, pushing up prices at the pump nationwide
-
Waiting, worried: Business owners fret about Harvey damage
Small business owners are anxious to gauge the extent of the damage, which may include lost inventory as well as buildings
-
Houston officials dispel rumors as deadly storm persists
As Harvey slams southeast Texas with widespread flooding, officials warn people not to fall for bad information on social media
-
What's next with Harvey? Ex-FEMA head weighs in
Craig Fugate, who led FEMA for eight years under Presidents Bush and Obama, offered insight in wake of Hurricane Harvey
-
Houston's major airports resume operations
George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport planned to resume limited service Wednesday afternoon
-
Christie, Cruz spar over Hurricane Sandy relief
The New Jersey governor called Cruz's lack of support for a bill with Sandy relief funds "disgraceful"
How To Help
Highlights
-
Harvey threats loom for Texas as Houston floodwaters recede -- live updates
-
How to help kids recover from a disaster like Hurricane Harvey
-
Federal judge blocks Texas' tough "sanctuary cities" law
-
Video shows dead calf washing up in Harvey floodwaters
-
"It's very terrible down here": Harvey slams southeast Texas
-
Rescue workers evacuating Port Arthur, Texas, nursing home
-
What's next with Harvey? "Housing" says ex-FEMA head Craig Fugate
-
After Harvey, a desperate search for the missing on social media
-
Dangers from Harvey loom for Texas as Houston floodwaters recede -- live updates
-
Inside Houston's emergency shelters
-
Houston warns residents about imposter ICE agents
-
Thousands of animals expected to flood shelters after Harvey
-
Harvey makes landfall again as death toll rises -- live updates
-
Joel Osteen's church in Houston opens doors for donations to Harvey victims
-
Houston opens more shelters as evacuees pour in
Latest Forecasts
Economic Impact
-
Gas prices keep climbing as Harvey shutters oil refineries
-
Amid Harvey flooding, Texas gov. calls insurance concerns "bogus"
-
Harvey victims say stores are price-gouging
-
Harvey fuels increase in gas prices nationwide
-
Harvey may be one of the costliest storms in U.S. history
-
Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert says it's a mistake to call Harvey just a storm
-
Texas attorney general says Harvey is "probably the biggest storm in [Texas] history"
-
Rockport, Texas, suffers "widespread damage" from Harvey, mayor says
-
Hurricane Harvey: How homeowners should prepare
-
Hurricane Harvey on track to slam Houston refineries, could cause "major gap" in gasoline
-
Hurricane Harvey may boost gas prices for U.S. drivers
-
Major Houston port braces for Hurricane Harvey