Harvey expected to drench Houston-Galveston area with record rainfall Hurricane Harvey has caused significant damage along a big part of the Texas coast. The storm is heading northwest and winds have decreased to about 100 mph. Harvey is expected to soak the Galveston-Houston area for the next several days with up to more than 20 inches of rain. Galveston's record for total rainfall over a five-day span is 16 inches. DeMarco Morgan reports.