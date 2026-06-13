Gear stolen from England's World Cup team recovered ahead of squad's arrival in Kansas City, BBC says

Stolen equipment belonging to England's World Cup team has been recovered, CBS News partner BBC News reported Saturday.

The gear was stolen "at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on social media Saturday. Lucas said authorities at the "local, state and federal levels" were investigating the theft.

The vehicles transporting equipment from Florida to Kansas City arrived without the equipment, the BBC said.

Footwear and soccer balls were among the items taken, the BBC reported, but the theft did not include anything "game-critical." It's not clear when the items were stolen or how they were recovered.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the BBC reported, citing sources. No other information was immediately available.

The England team is scheduled to arrive in Kansas City's Swope Soccer Village around 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

They will have their first training session on Sunday, and play their first World Cup match against Croatia, in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.