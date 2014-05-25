William Barr Interview With Cbs News

States target Georgia's film business after abortion ban
Competing states seek to capitalize on filmmakers' intentions to pull billions of production dollars from Georgia over heartbeat law
The network's town halls are a chance for candidates to reach a large audience, but Elizabeth Warren says Fox is "a hate for profit racket"
With Mexico now the U.S.' top trading partner, the proposed tariffs would hit everything from avocados to autos
A new report found 900 people packed into holding cells meant to hold 125. Some detainees were forced to stand for days at a time, and most have been held for longer than the 72 hours that are generally permitted
Planned Parenthood of St. Louis would have been forced to stop providing abortion by the end of Friday
Buyer of bankrupt Sears claims he didn't get his $5.2 billion worth, voiding promise to pay severance to former employees
Department of Agriculture says the changes will benefit SNAP retailers – but consumer advocates say families using food stamps deserve healthier options
The unlikely pair want to ban former members of Congress from lobbying
A Republican redistricting effort is caught up in court
"If Donald Trump were anyone other than the President of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted"
In an exclusive interview CBS News' Jan Crawford pressed the attorney general on a number of issues from obstruction to his new review of the Russia investigation
Barr tells CBS News' Jan Crawford that the attacks on his character stem from a "hyper-partisan period of time"
Four black residents sued in federal court to put an end to what they say is a racially discriminatory system aimed at thwarting the election of African Americans
In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning," the attorney general says Mueller could have said whether he believes the president committed a crime
The former homeland security secretary and former Arizona governor was Hill's attorney in 1992, during the Clarence Thomas hearings
The rapper faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the melee
BlackBerry stopped making phones in 2016, but BBM was still alive and well – until today
The upcoming standalone film, "The Batman," is slated to be released in June 2021
Officials said it could take days to recover the 70-year-old boat, which was built in the former Soviet Union
Study by George Washington University found trolls ramped up controversy by inflating different viewpoints
Communist government barely acknowledges deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators, but it's very aware of the anniversary, and keen to avoid a repeat
President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexico also puts at stake the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
South Korean newspaper with spotty history of accuracy on North Korea says Kim has killed envoys out of frustration over collapsed U.S. talks
The rapper faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the melee
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
The upcoming standalone film, "The Batman," is slated to be released in June 2021
Fans of musical theater can listen to songs and excerpts from this year's nominated productions, including streams of cast albums and behind-the-scenes video
BlackBerry stopped making phones in 2016, but BBM was still alive and well – until today
Activision's latest Call of Duty franchise release is going back to its own past.
Shipping giant will deliver on Sundays as it moves to keep up with growing e-commerce volume
Silicon Valley giant to prohibit its business customers from using its e-commerce technology to sell certain firearms
Autonomous trucks will hit the roads around Phoenix this week, though initially rigs will have two drivers
The release isn't the first time the department has associated "freedom" with natural gas
Mass mortality events are becoming bigger and more frequent in "a changing world"
Cosmonauts dedicate spacewalk to Alexey Leonov, who carried out the first spacewalk in 1965
For the year so far, we are closing in on 1,000 tornado reports across the nation
The nature reserve will install even more cameras now so they can watch the unique panda in its natural habitat
The ice cream brand famous for flavors like "Half Baked" and "Cherry Garcia" awaits FDA's first hearing on CBD edibles
Study by George Washington University found trolls ramped up controversy by inflating different viewpoints
Half a dozen media companies say they might not fund job-rich productions in states passing anti-abortion legislation
Would you take the lump sum or get paid in installments?
Mary Nelson escapes the secretive Utah polygamous sect and tells all to "Whistleblower"
Investigators are taking close look at the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos
When a college student helps his girlfriend escape the influence of her polygamist sect, he begins to suspect they are committing "the worst kind of financial crimes" -- then they go to the FBI
The case made national headlines and a book about it by Alan Dershowitz became a bestseller and a movie
Cosmonauts dedicate spacewalk to Alexey Leonov, who carried out the first spacewalk in 1965
SpaceX, working through a Crew Dragon failure probe, is protecting possible end-of-year flight
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
Remembering the sacrifices made by service members in our nation's wars
A look at John Needham, Jacque Villagomez and the events that led to her death
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
A Missouri judge has issued a stay, allowing the state's only abortion clinic to continue providing the procedure after state health officials refused to renew the clinic's license. Dr. Leana Wen, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, joined CBSN to discuss the ruling.
A Missouri judge has issued a stay, allowing the state's only abortion clinic to continue providing the procedure. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled in Planned Parenthood's favor after state health officials refused to renew the clinic's license. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal joined CBSN from outside the St. Louis clinic with more.
A Missouri judge has issued a stay, allowing the state's only abortion clinic to continue providing the procedure. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled in Planned Parenthood's favor after state health officials refused to renew the clinic's license. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joined CBSN to discuss the decision.
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam scored 32 points in the team's win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. CBS Sports' Bill Reiter joins CBSN to discuss.
An 11-foot alligator broke through a window and entered a family's kitchen in Clearwater, Florida. It was safely removed by police and wildlife trappers.