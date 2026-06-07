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5 people stabbed at NYC's Penn Station. Here's what we know.

By
Jeff Capellini
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Jeff Capellini has been digital producer at CBS New York for 20 years. He previously worked for The Associated Press and several newspapers.
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Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

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Law enforcement responded to reports of five people stabbed at Penn Station on Sunday evening.

At least one injury was said to be serious in the attack, which happened at around 7 p.m. The NYPD and Amtrak Police launched a manhunt and suspect was quickly taken into custody, the FDNY said.

A law enforcement source close to the investigation told CBS News that preliminary reports suggest it was a random act of violence.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as there were expected to be traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

Anna Schecter contributed to this report.

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