Trump formally nominates Todd Blanche as attorney general

Washington — President Trump nominated Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general on Monday, aiming to formalize the onetime Trump defense lawyer's control over the Justice Department.

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since Mr. Trump fired Pam Bondi in April. He previously spent just over a year as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 official who is responsible for overseeing all of the Justice Department's criminal and national security work.

The White House formally sent Blanche's nomination to the Senate on Monday. The president indicated during a White House Rose Garden dinner last week that he would nominate Blanche to the post, according to a video White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted to X.

Blanche may face an uphill battle in the confirmation process, given the wariness of some GOP senators who are leaving Congress in January. One of those outgoing lawmakers, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, told reporters last Thursday he hasn't decided whether to support Blanche when his nomination reaches the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said the "key" to winning his support will be for Blanche to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.