Walmart Deals for Days: Get a Roku streaming device for $30, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals

This is the best time to buy a Roku. The Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device is $50 off during Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days.

Keep reading to see how you can get a Roku on sale now, plus more must-have Walmart Black Friday deals.

If you've been considering buying a Roku device, now is the time to get one. The Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device is on sale now at Walmart during Black Friday.

The 4K streaming device boasts four-times the resolution of HD, and it includes a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals only on The Roku Channel. Stop messing with all those TV different remotes. The Roku Ultra LT comes with a Roku remote that powers your TV, adjust the volume and controls the Roku streaming device. This Roku is compatible with most voice assistants. Ask your voice assistant to launch channels, search for entertainment, control your streaming and more.

"This is an amazingly easy device to set up and use," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "Almost any novice can set it up with a simple directions that come with it, and the prompts you get when you first plug it in. It works great right out of the box and with a little experience in familiarity I'm able to find just about anything I want to watch, and even some things I don't want to watch LOL. I highly recommend this, it has enabled me to cut my cable completely."

The Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device is on sale for $30 during Walmart's Black Friday deals event.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate.

Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

We've compiled the top deals from Deals for Days to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products.

Be sure to check back each week for a new list of deals from Walmart.

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Yankee Candle holiday scented candles (22 oz.): $10

Walmart

Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.

Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.

Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)

