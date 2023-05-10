The best Father's Day 2023 gifts for Dad

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day 2023 is on June 18. Unsure what to get Dad this year? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any dad -- even one who has it all -- ahead.

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2023. These gifts for him, from a new T-shirt to a Sonos speaker, work for all budgets. Whether he's into the outdoors or cooking, there's a gift idea for your dad or the father of your children here. And if you just can't decide, don't miss the Amazon Father's Day gift card.

All of our recommendations ahead are reviewer- or staff-loved.

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket

Yeti

If he loves his Yeti cooler, surprise him with this new arrival. It's a beverage bucket with a lid and handle that's ideal for hosting, sitting around the campfire and more. It keeps a six-pack of beer or three bottles of wine cool. Find it in four colors and buy an ice scoop separately. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours.

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket, $150

The Landmark Project national park T-shirt

The Landmark Project

Does he have a favorite national park? Then gift him one of The Landmark Project's national park T-shirts. This is the Acadia National Park design. Shop all the national park T-shirts here.

The Landmark Project Acadia National Park T, $35

Sonos Roam



Amazon

This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to 10 hours of tunes. And if Dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home-entertainment system.

Sonos Roam, $170 (reduced from $179)

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer



Amazon

Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $80 (reduced from $130)

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt

Alex Crane

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from 13 colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt, $65

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden



Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in reservoir for a month's worth of water and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $100

Amazon Father's Day e-gift card

Amazon

Let Dad pick out exactly what he wants this Father's Day with an Amazon e-gift card. There are several Dad-friendly designs available. Choose how much you'd like to put on the card, plus add a message. You can schedule the card to arrive on Father's Day.

E-gift cards make a great last-minute Father's Day gift -- you can buy one for Dad the same day.

Amazon e-gift card

