Dad deserves a gift as special as he is. If you've been racking your brain trying to figure out what to get your father, grandfather, brother, uncle or the man who's been like a father to you all your life, check out these unique Father's Day gift ideas Dad will love.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found gifts for all sorts of dads. Whether your dad likes grilling up steaks, crafting cocktails, wearing funky socks or watching every Star Wars movie, we've found a gift for him. These customer-loved gift ideas all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Go big with a custom outdoor kitchen: Customizable Lion Premium Q grill island, $6,445 and up

For the dad who likes a good cocktail: Uncommon Goods glass topper cocktail smoker, $65

For the dad who loves to grill: Omaha Steaks DIY steakhouse experience, $150

Mark your calendars! Father's Day 2023 is Sunday, June 18. That might seem like a far ways off but it'll come faster than you think. Shop our selection of unique Father's Day gift ideas from Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more below.

Uncommon Goods glass topper cocktail smoker

Uncommon Goods

If your dad lives by the motto "it's five o'clock somewhere," this gift will take Dad's cocktails to a whole new, smoky level. This glass-topper cocktail smoker set includes two sets of smoking chips in the flavors "whiskey barrel" and "red wine barrel." It also comes with a mesh-cup insert and a kitchen torch.

Uncommon Goods glass topper cocktail smoker, $65

Uncommon Goods baseball park map glasses

Uncommon Goods

Dad could be sipping his new smoky cocktails out of customized baseball park map glasses that rep his favorite team. Each set of two whiskey glasses features a map of an iconic MLB stadium in the team's two main colors.

Uncommon Goods baseball park map glasses, $35

Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet

Tushy

Give Dad the gift he never knew he wanted -- and soon won't be able to live without! This bidet from Tushy uses fresh water and cleans with a targeted spray. It requires no electricity, is simple to install (no plumber required!) and has an automatically self-cleaning nozzle.

Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet, $99 (reduced from $129)

3D crystal photo

3D Innovation Store via Amazon

Dads love to decorate their desks with toys, tchotchkes and photos of their family. Gift your father something that's kind of all three. This customizable 3D crystal photo, available via Amazon, features a laser-etched picture and personalized engraving. Your custom image is illuminated with an LED base.

3D crystal photo, $80 after coupon (reduced from $119)

Custom face socks

MyPupSocks Store via Amazon

Surprise Dad with socks that feature his face, your face, the dog's face or whatever face you want patterned on them. These customizable socks are machine washable.

Custom face socks, $15 after coupon (reduced from $16)

Harry & David 'Nut'n But Love for You' gift crate

Harry and David

It's been said that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. So, this Father's Day, give your father more than just a pound of his favorite snack. This Harry & David nut gift crate includes cashews, pistachios, almonds and pecans.

Harry & David "Nut'n But Love for You" gift crate, $40 (reduced from $60)

Customizable Lion Premium Q grill island

Woodland Direct

Upgrade Dad's grill situation with this totally customizable outdoor grill island. Choose from multiple colors for the stone or stucco base, and opt for a gorgeous granite or colorful tile countertop. Select your grill type, fuel type and storage-drawer layout, and opt in (or out!) for an umbrella add-on.

Customizable Lion Premium Q grill island, $6,445 and up

Omaha Steaks DIY steakhouse experience

Omaha Steaks

If your dad loves to grill, a budget-friendly alternative to the Lion Premium Q grill island is a DIY steakhouse experience from Omaha Steaks. Choose Dad's Father's Day menu from a selection of filet mignon, top sirloin, pork chops, chicken breast, burgers, ground beef, gourmet hot dogs, kielbasa, seasonings, sides and desserts.

Omaha Steaks DIY steakhouse experience, $150

Ruggable 'Rebel's Welcome' doormat

Ruggable

If your dad is a Star Wars fan, he'll love this doormat. This Ruggable design features the Millennium Falcon alongside an X-Wing and A-Wing as they appear to fly across the background. This doormat is made with durable, machine-washable material that resists fading and is mold-resistant. It can be used in both indoor or outdoor spaces.

Ruggable "Rebel's Welcome" doormat, $179

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven

Ooni

If your dad dreams of making pizzas for the family in the backyard, gift him this wood-pellet Ooni pizza oven. It reaches temperatures of up to 950 degrees -- the better to create stone-baked, 12-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds (after you've given the oven at least 15 minutes to warm up, natch). At just 22 pounds, the oven is highly portable.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven, $280 (reduced from $349)

