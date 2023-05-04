Star Wars Day 2023: The ultimate Star Wars gift guide

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th (as in, 'May the 4th be with you'), and it's a great time to treat yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life to some special Star Wars themed gifts. You can find a Star Wars themed version of just about anything, from popular board games to smart home devices, to help you celebrate Star Wars Day with your friends and family. Plus, some of these fun Star Wars products are on sale now. Pick up a new Star Wars lego set and stream your favorite Star Wars movie today to celebrate Star Wars Day 2023

Whether you're looking to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 or looking for a birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation gift for the Star Wars fan in your life, we've got you covered with this Star Wars gift guide. We've rounded up the top Star Wars gifts across a variety of price points, age groups and product categories so that you can find something for every Star Wars enthusiast on your list -- and don't worry, we've found plenty of The Mandalorian-themed gifts for those who can't get enough of the Disney+ show.

Best Star Wars gifts

Explore Star Wars inspired Lego sets, tech, kitchen gadgets, games and more to gift the Star Wars fan in your life.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is a great gift for adult Star Wars fans. The Instant Pot Duo is a versatile kitchen device with 13 pre-programmed settings, including soup, slow cook, keep warm, pressure cook, steam and simmer. It's great for making easy, delicious dinners, and this special edition features an adorable Grogu design.

There are also Stormtrooper and Darth Vader designs available.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100

American Tourists Star Wars luggage set

Amazon

If you're shopping for a Star Wars fan and travel enthusiast, consider gifting this fun Star Wars themed luggage set.

The set includes an18-inch hardside carry-on suitcase and a 21-inch spinner that can be used as checked luggage. Both feature four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. They also come with a 10-year warranty against defects, so you can be confident in your purchase.

American Tourister Star Wars hardside luggage set, $210

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition board game

Amazon

Monopoly is a fan-favorite board game, but this special edition version inspired by Star Wars The Madalorian season 2 can take the fun up a notch for the Star Wars fan in your life.

Fans can play as their favorite character from The Mandaloria season 2: The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett. Each character has a special ability depicted on their Character card. Players can also battle Imperial enemies. including Stormtrooper, Dark Trooper and Moff Gideon.

This is a great gift option for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition board game, $19 (reduced from $45)

Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars 5-piece set

Amazon

Funko Pops! are popular collectible figures modeled after beloved characters. This fun five-piece set includes Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca together with a built-in stand.

Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars 5-piece set, $37 (reduced from $70)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) with Grogu stand



Amazon

If you're looking for a useful tech gift to give your favorite Star Wars enthusiast, consider this Amazon Echo Dot bundle with a Star Wars Grogu-inspired stand. The recipient can use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) with Grogu stand, $55 (reduced from $73)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Amazon

You can also gift the latest Star Wars game, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

The game follows Cal's Journey, now that he has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. The game includes new Force abilities and lightsaber fighting styles, along with new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy.

One Amazon reviewer called Jedi: Survivor amazing: "Graphics are great and love the storyline! One of my favorite PS5 games so far!" The game currently sits at an 86 rating on Metacritic, a composite score from video game reviewers across multiple outlets.

You can get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X by tapping the "Redeem" button on their respective Amazon pages before purchase. This offer expires May 6.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" (PS5) with $10 Amazon credit, $70

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" (Xbox X) with $10 Amazon credit, $70

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Ewoks collectible



ShopDisney

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this adorable resin sculpture ( 6.25" x 9" x 6.75"). There's more Ewok cuteness happening on the backside of the sculpture -- head over to ShopDisney to see it for yourself.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Ewoks collectible, $125

'The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures

Amazon

Build this model starship with 1,351 pieces. It comes with Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Boolio minifigures, and D-O and BB-8 Lego figures. The starship has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

"The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures, $160 (reduced from $170)

'The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest exclusive building kit

Amazon

This Lego Star Wars spaceship comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 Lego figure and weapons. The 1,023-piece set is ideal for ages 10 and up.

"The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest exclusive building kit, $140

Sobel Westex Star Wars home collection

Sobel Westex

Create a luxurious Star Wars-themed bedroom setup with the Sobel Westex Star Wars home collection. Choose from several bedding collections including the the Darth Vader-inspired Dark Side collection, the R2-D2-inspired Astromech collection and the Jedi collection. Star Wars bedding sets, pillows, throw blankets and more are available in each collection.

From now through May 31 you can get Sobel Westex's Star Wars home items for 50% off with code "STARWARS0523"

Shop the Sobel Westex Star Wars home collection

