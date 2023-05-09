CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Want to get stronger this summer without leaving the house? Set up a home gym. Home gym equipment can help you squeeze in a quick workout in the morning, on your lunch break or even after work.

But with so many innovative workout tools on the market, it can be hard to know where to start and what tools will work best. Plus, furnishing a home gym can be expensive. Luckily the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best deals on home gym essentials that you can shop today.

Top products in this article

Best full home gym set: Bowflex Blaze home gym, $899 (reduced from $1,099)

Best budget home gym essentials kit: Gaiam home gym kit, $32 (reduced from $40)

Best weight set: Amazon Basics vinyl-coated hand-weight dumbbell pair (20 pounds each), $39 (reduced from $50)

From adjustable dumbbells to Theraguns, we've found deals to fit any budget and fitness routine. Keep reading to find the best deals on home gym equipment and essentials.

Related: How we choose the best products for your home, work and life

The best deals on home gym essentials and equipment

Turn your office or spare room into a home gym. These apartment-friendly workout setups will transform your space and your body.

Amazon Basics vinyl-coated hand-weight dumbbell pair: $39



Amazon

If you're after a basic dumbbell pair, Amazon has the deal for you. The Amazon Basics vinyl-coated hand-weight dumbbells are on sale now. Find them in 10 different weights. Prices vary by weight -- we're referring to the 20-pound set, but many are on sale.

The dumbells come in different colors depending on their weight. They have a vinyl coating for a non-slip grip and their convenient shape prevents them from rolling away.

Amazon Basics vinyl-coated hand-weight dumbbell pair (20 pounds each), $39 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Basics rubber-encased hex dumbbell: $46



Amazon

This single Amazon Basics dumbbell comes in nine weights, many of which are on sale. The 40-pound option is 23% off right now. This dumbbell has a non-slip textural surface for a secure grip and hexagonal black rubber-encased ends so it won't roll away.

Amazon Basics rubber-encased hex dumbbell (40 pounds), $46 (reduced from $60)

Theragun Pro: $429

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $429 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Mini: $179



Therabody

The second generation Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini (second generation), $179 (reduced from $199)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit: $32

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the right home gym essentials. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $32 (reduced from $40)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $800



Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)

Bowflex Blaze home gym: $899

Amazon

The Bowflex Blaze is one of Bowflex's most popular home gym systems. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It features a folding bench, adjustable pulleys, a lat bar, a squat bar, hand-grip/ankle cuffs and a leg curl attachment.

Like the Bowflex Xceed, the Blazy home gym system offers up to 210 lbs of resistance. However, it is upgradable to 310 or 410 lbs if you need higher resistance.

Bowflex Blaze home gym, $899 (reduced from $1,099)

The best deals on treadmills for your home gym

Your home gym space is begging for a treadmill. Don't know where to start? We've found reviewer-loved treadmills that suit a variety of budgets.

Redliro under desk treadmill: $300



Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes, as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $300 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $450

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 with code WPMOMGIFT (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $650

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $650 (reduced from $770)

Runow folding treadmill: $520



Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $520 after coupon (reduced from $700)

The best deals on stationary bikes for your home gym

We've found stationary bikes that suit a wide variety of budgets. Shop bikes from Peloton, Schwinn and more.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $220



Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $220 after coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $295

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $295 (reduced from $399)

The best deals on rowing machines in 2023

Rowing has become the hot new fitness trend. Shake up your fitness routine in 2023 with a new rower for your home gym.

Hydrow Rower: $2,245

Hydrow

The Hydrow smart rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. Rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (reduced from $2,495)

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $497



Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $497 (reduced from $597)

Related content from CBS Essentials:

