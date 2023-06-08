Father's Day 2023: Unleash the Force with these Star Wars-themed Echo Dot stands

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars x Echo Dot bundle

Is Dad a huge Star Wars fan? Amazon just released a series of officially licensed Star Wars stands for its fourth- and fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. You can choose between Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper or The Mandalorian designs. Their eyes light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa's name is called. The bundles below include a fifth-generation Echo Dot ($50) and the Star Wars-themed stand of your choice.

These Echo Dot stands would look great in the den, living room or bedroom. The fifth-generation Echo Dot offers improved audio, access to your favorite music and content and Alexa's helpful assistance (perhaps to tell a Dad joke?). The stand securely holds your Echo device, offering out-of-this-galaxy audio output.

Amazon reviewers say the stand turns ordinary Echo Dots into a centerpiece for the room.

Darth Vader Echo Dot bundle, $90

Stormtrooper Echo Dot bundle, $90

The Mandalorian Echo Dot bundle, $90

If Dad already owns a fifth-generation Echo Dot, there's no need to pick up a bundle -- Amazon sells the stands on their own for $40.

