If you're looking for a unique gift for Father's Day 2023, look no further. We've found some great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for Dad that will make this Father's Day one to remember.

There's no shortage of options when it comes to Father's Day gifts. But the gifts dads tend to appreciate the most are the ones you've put some thought into. So we've selected some of the best custom gifts for Father's Day from Nixon, Scentbird, The Jacket Maker and more brands.

Below, the best personalized gifts to give Dad a one-of-a-kind Father's Day. Whether your Dad or the father of your children likes smart watches, snacks, smelling good or dressing well, there's a gift idea ahead to surprise him on Sunday, June 18. All of these gift ideas have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Find customer-loved Father's Day gift ideas for all budgets. And be sure to shop now, as your custom gift still needs to be created!

Nixon custom watch

Nixon

Put together a custom Nixon watch for Dad. Pick the case, dial, second hand and band on the site. This impressive gift's price depends on the finishes you pick.

Nixon custom watch

Knack build a gift



Knack

Build a custom gift box for Dad. Choose from food, drinks, home goods, grooming products and more on the Knack site. The price depends on the items you pick.

Knack build a gift

Paint Your Life

Paint Your Life

Did you know that you can have an important memory hand-painted? Have one commissioned to forever remember his house, a pet or a family portrait. You can select the painting's medium, from watercolor to acrylic, as well as its size and the artist you'd like to hire, all on the Paint Your Life site.

Paint Your Life, $199 and up

I Love Daddy This Much personalized book



Wonderbly

If he has little ones, gift Dad this picture book personalized to his relationship with his kids. He can read this 34-page book to children ages 0 to 4. They'll find their names, cartoon faces and more in the book.

I Love Daddy This Much personalized book, $43

Scentbird subscription

Scentbird

A gifted Scentbird subscription allows the recipient to select his own cologne deluxe sample he'd like for that month. With this gift, you won't have to deal with the pressure of picking out something so personal as a cologne for him. Gifted subscriptions start at three months long for $48.

Scentbird subscription, $48 for three months

Pluto Pillow

Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

The Jacket Maker custom-fit leather jacket

The Jacket Maker

Upgrade dad's style. Order his ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out the middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.

You can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site.

So let him know you intend to gift him a custom leather jacket, and get to measuring!

The Jacket Maker jackets

