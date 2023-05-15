Best headphones and earbuds to gift Dad for Father's Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Show Dad how much he means to you this Father's Day by gifting him a brand new pair of headphones. Whether he loves rocking out to music, listening to the latest episode of his favorite podcast or making hands-free calls, we found a variety of top-rated headphones Dad is sure to love.

Shop customer-loved headphones with a four-star rating or higher. These popular listening devices have tons of positive reviews from the people who use them and the people who bought them as gifts. Sticking to a budget? No worries. Many of these headphones are on sale now ahead of Father's Day.

Dyson Zone headphones, $950

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Beats Solo3, $123 (reduced from $200)

How do you pick the best headphones for your dad? If he's a fan of Apple products, it's hard to go wrong with the Apple AirPods Max. Another great option is the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-the-ear headphones, with stunning audio and powerful noise cancelation.

Below, the best headphones for dads for Father's Day 2023. Most of these headphones are on sale now. He'll be excited to receive these headphones from Beats, Bose, Sony and more.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Apple AirPods Pro 2



Treblab Z2 over-ear noise-canceling headphones

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced active noise-cancelation technology. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly.

"I use these at the gym, and they're perfect," an Amazon reviewer says. "They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight and stay snug on my head."

Treblab Z2 over-ear noise-canceling headphones, $84 (reduced from $120)

Beats Solo3

If Dad is partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $123 (reduced from $200)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones



These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment Dad is in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $138 (reduced from $150)

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. Dad can personalize his listening experience with the Bose app.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $279 (reduced from $329)

Dyson Zone headphones

The best noise-canceling headphones block out unwanted sound, while the best air purifiers trap dust and pollutants from your environment. What if you combined the two for an ultra-powerful combination of great sound and expert filtration tech?

You'd get the Dyson Zone headphones, naturally, from the same folks that offer everything from vacuums, air purifiers, hair dryers, and much more.

These headphones pull double duty, saddling a pair of over-the-ear headphones with a detachable visor that acts as a personal air filter. They use air compression technology to draw in fresh air by way of the ear cups, which are quite large, with multiple vents. Air is funneled into the visor with a set of mesh carbon filters, where you can then take a breath of crisp, fresh air.

Dyson claims the Dyson Zone headphones can capture up to 99% of particles. They tackle two types of pollution: noise and air, making them a great option for anyone who lives in congested urban areas. Plus, they boast a battery life of up to 50 hours with additional app-based customization.

(Note that these Dyson headphones are not designed to protect against COVID-19. For that, you'll need an N95 face mask.)

One reviewer called them the "best headphones of 2023", gushing over their quick setup, design and functionality. "Get these if you can," they wrote. "All of this is great even without the filtration system or the ANC on board. Even without these features, they stand on their own, which is jaw-dropping."

Dyson Zone headphones, $950

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones

These headphones offer noise canceling and exceptional call quality even if you're in a noisy area. Their battery lasts up to 30 hours. Find them in three colors.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, $388

