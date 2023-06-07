Wayfair Father's Day deals: Get up to 30% off top-rated grills

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Wayfair Father's Day grill sale is going on now through June 19. During the deals event you can discover huge savings on top-rated grills from Blackstone, Monument, Weber and more. You can even save on portable options for your next backyard barbecue, tailgate or camping trip.

Whether you're shopping for a gift for dad or looking for a grill for yourself, you won't want to miss these hot grill deals.

Top products in this article

Best budget charcoal grill: Royal Gourmet 30"barrel charcoal grill, $190 (reduced from $270)

Best budget gas grill: Nexgrill two-burner liquid propane gas grill, $279 (reduced from $399)

Best premium gas grill: Weber Genesis 325s gas grill, $899 (reduced from $1,149)

Best deals at the Wayfair Father's Day grill sale

Get grilling this summer with these hot Father's Day grills deals from Wayfair.

Royal Gourmet 30"barrel charcoal grill: $190

This Royal Gourmet grill is an excellent budget option. It offers plenty of grilling space with a 511-square-inch, porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking area and a 253-square-inch, chrome-plated steel wire warming rack. It also includes a lid-mounted temperature gauge and full-size lower ashtray.

Royal Gourmet 30"barrel charcoal grill, $190 (reduced from $270)

Monument Grills 6-burner liquid propane gas grill: $659

This Monument grill offers six stainless-steel main burners and one stainless-steel side burner, giving you space to grill enough for the whole family (and plenty of guests) this summer. It also includes a built-in, center-mounted thermometer that monitors the temperature inside the grill when the lid is closed.

Save $110 plus score free assembly when you buy the grill on Wayfair right now.

Monument Grills 6-burner liquid propane gas grill, $659 (reduced from $769)

Weber Genesis 325s gas grill: $899

The Weber Genesis 325s gas grill offers flexible cooking options. In addition to grilling, it can be used to roast, bake, steam and stir fry by replacing the cooking grate with custom-fit Weber grillware.

It's currently on sale for $250 off for Father's Day.

Weber Genesis 325s gas grill, $899 (reduced from $1,149)

Nexgrill two-burner liquid propane gas grill: $279

If you're looking for a grill with plenty of storage, this Nexgrill gas grill is a great option. It offers a lower cabinet area and two foldable stainless steel side shelves. The grill has a 401-square-inch cooking area and offers electronic ignition for easy start-up.

It's currently 30% off on Wayfair.

Nexgrill two-burner liquid propane gas grill, $279 (reduced from $399)

Cuisinart single burner portable gas grill: $262

A portable grill is a great option for camping or tailgating this summer. This Cusinart portable grill features a 240-square-inch porcelain enamel-coated cast iron grill surface and two foldable side shelves. It's easy to fold and transport to wherever your summer takes you.

Cuisinart single burner portable gas grill, $262 (reduced from $320)

Blackstone 28-inch steel griddle: $240

This portable griddle is great for burgers, steaks, pancakes and more. It has a griddle surface large enough to cook 44 hot dogs or 18 burgers at once. It also includes a convenient side shelf.

Blackstone 28-inch steel griddle: $240 (reduced from $275)

