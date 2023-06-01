Amazon is having a major watch sale ahead of Father's Day: Save up to 58% on Fossil, Timex, Invicta and more
Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? Then Amazon has got you covered with this impressive watch sale. Amazon has a ton of watches from top-rated brands, including Invicta, Timex, Fossil, Citizen and more for up to 58% off right now.
- Related: How we pick our products
Check out the best Amazon deals below on watches for Father's Day.
- Fossil Nate men's stainless steel quartz chronograph watch, $88 (reduced from $160)
- Invicta Pro Driver 43mm stainless steel quartz watch, $50 (reduced from $100)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver watch, $227 (reduced from $375)
- Fossil Townsman watch with chronograph display and leather band, $81 (reduced from $160)
- Bulova Precisionist 3-hand calendar leather strap watch, $180 (reduced from $425)
- Bulova Classic 3-hand calendar leather strap watch, $111 (reduced from $250)
- Timex Expedition Scout 40 watch, $35 (reduced from $62)
Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon
Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.
This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year
Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale
Score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.
"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.
Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)
Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
This is huge -- the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale right now for a deep discount.
If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the coveted smartwatch, now is your chance. The stylish wearable is one of the top smartwatches of 2023 and it's never this cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart-charging capabilities -- a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep-tracking technology.
The watch includes an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $229. Plus, it makes a great Father's Day gift if your dad is an Android user.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $229 (reduced from $270)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE), $270 (reduced from $330)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE), $299 (reduced from $360)
Score the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum for $599
The 4.3-star-rated robot vac features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
"Not having to monitor the Roomba feels especially nice," said CBS Essentials senior writer (and iRobot Roomba j7+ owner) Lily Rose. "You can ask the iRobot Roomba j7+ to do a single or double pass around your space when it cleans. It does a great job sucking up all the hair, dust and debris on my floors. The robot vacuum was even able to find and eliminate the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. I was so pleased with my cleaning that I didn't feel the need to use my stick vacuum after."
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)
The reviewer-loved Le Creuset dutch oven is 20% off
Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.
This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.
Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.
Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)
Best TV deals at Amazon in June 2023
Save on a new TV to watch your favorite shows, movies, sports and more.
- 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
- 43" Amazon Fire smart TV, $260 (reduced from $370)
- 55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,000)
- 65" LG C2 Series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $1,900)
- 50" Samsung Q60B QLED smart TV, $565 (reduced from $648)
- 65" Sony Bravia XR 4K Ultra UD smart TV, $1,098 (reduced from $1,500)
- 32" Insignia F20 smart TV, $90 (reduced from $150)
More tech deals to shop at Amazon
Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.
- Google Nest mesh Wi-Fi router, $75 (reduced from $169)
- 15.6 HP Victus gaming laptop, $830 (reduced from $1,100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, $105 (reduced from $160)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $460 (reduced from $680)
- Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
- Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop, $300 (reduced from $380)
- Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, $249 (reduced from $299)
- Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Anker magnetic wireless portable charger, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $230)
- 24" Samsung Odyssey G32A gaming monitor, $188 (reduced from $250)
- Toloco massage gun, $40 (reduced from $100)
Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon
Planning a summer vacation? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.
- Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage, $125 (reduced from $200)
- Samsonite Centric 2 hardside expandable luggage, $144 (reduced from $190)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero expandable luggage (medium), $108 (reduced from $232)
- American Tourister Moonlight hardside expandable check-in, $126 (reduced from $210)
- Cabeau Evolution cooling travel neck pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
- Coolife 3-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $300)
Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister
If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.
The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."
American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $80 (reduced from $200)
Best kitchen and home deals at Amazon
Get your home ready for summer with these top-rated home and patio essentials.
- Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $800)
- Zinus 12-inch cooling mattress (queen), $288 (reduced from $340)
- Furinno Luder bookcase, $20 (reduced from $70)
- Martha Stewart 6-piece cotton bath towel set, $51 (reduced from $60)
- Brita XL water filter dispenser, $29 (reduced from $38)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750, $508 (reduced from $630)
- Zinus Dillon outdoor 4-piece conversation patio set, $800 (reduced from $885)
- Bedsure duvet insert, $30 (reduced from $43)
- Frigidaire counter-top portable ice maker, $84 (reduced from $100)
- Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier, $299 (reduced from $400)
- Zinus metal bed frame, $39 and up (reduced from $69 and up)
- Winsome Eugene end table, $41 (reduced from $107)
Best summer health and fitness deals at Amazon
Get healthy for the summer at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.
- Redliro under desk treadmill, $280 after coupon (reduced from $480)
- Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)
- Niceday elliptical machine, $450 after coupon (reduced from $600)
- Niceday rowing machine, $260 after coupon (reduced from $499)
- Gaiam Yoga mat, $29 (reduced from $35)
- Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell set, $44 (reduced from $56)
- DeerRun walking pad, $200 after coupon (reduced from $400)
- Niceday stair stepper, $59 (reduced from $110)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Robot vacuum price tracker: When to buy a Shark robot vacuum and when to buy an iRobot Roomba
- Razer just released a new pair of low-latency wireless earbuds for gamers
- Save $200 on the premium do-it-all Garmin Fenix 7X GPS smartwatch now
- Meal kits vs. grocery shopping: Which is better for your budget?
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
for more features.