Amazon is having a major watch sale ahead of Father's Day: Save up to 58% on Fossil, Timex, Invicta and more

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? Then Amazon has got you covered with this impressive watch sale. Amazon has a ton of watches from top-rated brands, including Invicta, Timex, Fossil, Citizen and more for up to 58% off right now.

Check out the best Amazon deals below on watches for Father's Day.

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon



Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

This is huge -- the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale right now for a deep discount.

If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the coveted smartwatch, now is your chance. The stylish wearable is one of the top smartwatches of 2023 and it's never this cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart-charging capabilities -- a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep-tracking technology.

The watch includes an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $229. Plus, it makes a great Father's Day gift if your dad is an Android user.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $229 (reduced from $270)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE), $270 (reduced from $330)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE), $299 (reduced from $360)

Score the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum for $599

Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated robot vac features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

"Not having to monitor the Roomba feels especially nice," said CBS Essentials senior writer (and iRobot Roomba j7+ owner) Lily Rose. "You can ask the iRobot Roomba j7+ to do a single or double pass around your space when it cleans. It does a great job sucking up all the hair, dust and debris on my floors. The robot vacuum was even able to find and eliminate the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. I was so pleased with my cleaning that I didn't feel the need to use my stick vacuum after."

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

The reviewer-loved Le Creuset dutch oven is 20% off



Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Amazon in June 2023



Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite shows, movies, sports and more.

More tech deals to shop at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon



Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage is on sale now at Amazon for 41% off. Amazon

Planning a summer vacation? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.

Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister

Amazon/American Tourister

If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.

The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."

American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $80 (reduced from $200)

Best kitchen and home deals at Amazon

Amazon

Get your home ready for summer with these top-rated home and patio essentials.

Best summer health and fitness deals at Amazon

Amazon

Get healthy for the summer at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

