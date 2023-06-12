Hexclad cookware is up to 33% off ahead of Father's Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hexclad

If you're shopping for a Father's Day gift for a dad that loves to cook, you've got to check out these hot deals from Hexclad. Right now, you can save up to 33% on bestselling cookware and knife sets from the premium kitchen brand.

Hexclad is renowned for its popular hybrid cookware, which combines high-quality stainless steel and cast iron. Endorsed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, the brand offers products with a lifetime warranty, providing you with confidence when investing in Hexclad cookware pieces.

Keep reading to explore the best Hexclad deals no matter if you're shopping for your father, someone special or just ready to treat yourself to a new cookware set.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set, $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set, $350 (reduced from $449)

Best deals on Hexclad cookware before Father's Day 2023

Provide your dad with the cookware of his dreams without breaking the bank. Shop Hexclad and save on cookware sets, knife sets and more ahead of Father's Day.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set: $700 (save $300)

Hexclad

Give your dad a full cookware makeover with this incredible 13-piece set. The set features many of Hexclad's bestselling hybrid cookware pieces made with nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron.

The set includes a 12-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 10-inch ybrid pan with a lid, an 8-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a 2-quart pot with lid, a 3-quart pot with lid and an a 8-quart pot with lid.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set, $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Hexclad 6-piece hybrid cookware set: $400 (33% off)

Hexclad

Want to start off with a smaller set? This six-piece Hexclad cookware set is an excellent introduction to the brand (and a great Father's Day gift). The set includes three Hexclad hybrid pans with lids in 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan sizes.

Score this set for 33% off while you can.

Hexclad 6-piece hybrid cookware set, $400 (reduced from $595)

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set: $350 (save $149)



Hexclad

Home chefs will love this steel knife set. Each knife is constructed from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, providing a harder blade and sharper edge for easy slicing. The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and a 9-inch honing steel to help keep your knives sharp.

Score the set now for 30% off.

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set, $350 (reduced from $449)

Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan: $140

Hexclad

If you're not quite ready to invest in a full set, but want a nice Father's Day gift for the cooking-enthusiast dad in your life, this deal is for you.

The Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan features Hexclad's signature hexagonal ridges and non-toxic, non-stick materials. The pan is perfect for cooking up eggs, bacon or pancakes as well as tons of lunch and dinner favorites.

Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan, $140 (reduced from $160)

More of the best cookware sets to gift in 2023

Read on for more of the best kitchenware sets to gift in 2023. All of these must-have kitchen pieces have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set

This Food Network nonstick cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 2.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, a 6-quart covered dutch oven, an 8-inch open fry pan and a 10-inch open fry pan. Crafted with titanium-infused ceramic nonstick coating, these pans are safe for use on gas, electric and glass or ceramic cooktops -- and they're oven safe (without lids) in heat up to 350 degrees.

"Well, this set is holding up and still looks great after a year of good cooking," a reviewer says of this nonstick cookware. "Easy to clean, beautiful appearance and perfect for everyday use."

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set, $150 (reduced from $180)

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

The mini versions of Our Place's bestselling Perfect Pot and Always Pan are ideal for cooking for one without taking up too much kitchen space. The duo is now on sale. It works for induction cooking too.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $195 (reduced from $240)

Caraway Home x Tan France collection



Caraway

All things just keep getting better! Caraway Home just released a beautiful cookware collection in collaboration with "Queer Eye's" Tan France. This stylish collection features Caraway's customer-loved cookware sets in three new stunning shades: Moss (green), Blush (light pink) and Crème (an off-white color).

Each cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a storage rack.

Choose from three colors. Each cookware set is priced at $595, but offers a total value of $745.

Caraway Home x Tan France collection cookware set, $595

Caraway 4-piece cookware set

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, nonstick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60% less carbon dioxide than other nonstick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs," a reviewer says. "I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily. I love the hanging slipcase for the lids as well."

This Caraway cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, 6.5-quart dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Caraway 4-piece cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set



Amazon

Get cooking with this top-rated, 12-piece, hard anodized set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the glass lid pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are nonstick, oven safe and have a scratch-resistant coating. They are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set, $320 (reduced from $400)

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $255 (reduced from $310)

Great Jones 5-piece family style cookware set



Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a nonstick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors. It is dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended.

Great Jones 5-piece Family Style cookware set, $495 (regularly $615)

