The best Father's Day deals to shop this week

Getty Images

Do you have your Father's Day gift picked out yet? Father's Day is not until Sunday, but you're running out of time to score a hot Father's Day deal on a top gift idea. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up great deals you can snag right now ahead of Father's Day, including slashed prices on premium cookware sets, top-rated tech and so much more.

Keep reading to find the best Father's Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Top Father's Day deals in this article:

Save on bestselling outdoor grills: Shop the Wayfair Father's Day grill sale

Save $50 on one of the most-wanted smartwatches for dad: Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Get the perfect gift for the dad that loves to travel: Shop the Monos Father's Day sale

Wayfair Father's Day grill sale

Wayfair

The Wayfair Father's Day grill sale is going on now through June 19. During the deals event you can discover huge savings on top-rated grills from Blackstone, Monument, Weber and more. You can even save on portable options for your next backyard barbecue, tailgate or camping trip.

Whether you're shopping for a gift for dad or looking for a grill for yourself, you won't want to miss these hot grill deals.

Shop the Wayfair Father's Day grill sale

Monos Father's Day Sale: Save up to 15% on top-rated luggage

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss the Monos Father's Day Sale. The reader-loved brand is offering up to 15% off site-wide. Shop deals on popular luggage option including the Monos Carry-on and score savings on must-have travel accessories, too.

Shop the Monos Father's Day Sale

Brooklinen linen sale: Save up to 20% on must-have bath and bedding items

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen is having a massive linen sale just in time for Father's Day. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

Right now, the luxury bedding and home brand is offering 20% off its linen items and 10% off everything sitewide. That means you can save big on lightweight linen bedding for summer. Plus, you can check out Brooklinen's Father's Day 2023 gift guide for more gift ideas.

Shop the Brooklinen linen sale

Hexclad Father's Day Sale: Save up to 33% on premium cookware sets

Hexclad

Hexclad, a premium cookware brand partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is having a sale ahead of Father's Day with discounts on bestselling cookware sets, knife sets and more. Treat yourself to a new hybrid cookware set or pick up a gift for the cooking enthusiast dad in your life.

Explore all Hexclad deals

SoloStove Father's Day sale: Save 40% on fire pits

SoloStove

SoloStove, the maker of the trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits, including the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit. These portable fire pits are excellent for summer gatherings in the backyard, cuddling up by the fire after a dip in the pool or even for grilling meats or making s'mores on your next camping trip.

Shop the SoloStove Father's Day sale

Sobel Westex Father's Day sale: Save 25% sitewide

Sobel Westex

Now through June 18, you can save 25% on Sobel Westex's bestselling bedding and home products. Treat dad to some new cozy hotel-quality pillows, luxurious bedding and more during the sale. If your dad is a Star Wars fan, he may also enjoy the Sobel Westex Star Wars collection.

Use code "SOBELDAD0623" to save 25% on Sobel Westex products. The code excludes the Disney Resorts Home collection.

Shop the Sobel Westex Father's Day sale

Nanit: Save 20% on top-rated baby monitors for new and expecting dads

Amazon

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift for a new dad, consider gifting one of Nanit's top-rated baby monitors. Right now, you can save on the Nanit Pro, chosen as one of our top baby monitors of 2023. Nanit is also offering deals on baby clothing, smart sheets and more ahead of Father's Day.

Shop the Nanit Father's Day sale

Luna Blanket sale: Save 15% off sitewide

Amazon

Treat dad to the gift of better sleep with Luna Blanket's summer sale. Use code "COOLING15" to save on all of Luna's bestselling sleep products including the brand's popular cooling weighted blankets

Shop the Luna Blanket sale

Best Father's Day deals on Amazon



Score Father's Day deals on watches, tech and more at Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch: $300

Amazon

Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer deal on this top-rated smartwatch.

The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $329 (reduced from $400)

Apple Watch Ultra: $749

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletic or adventurous dads. The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The Apple Watch Ultra is currently on sale for $749, so now is a great opportunity to get the best deal on the device.

Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (reduced from $799)

Beats Studio Buds: $100

Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 33% off on Amazon ahead of Father's Day.

These IPX4-rated earbuds provide 24 hours of listening time with the charging case (8 hours per charge). They have active noise cancelation and feature sweat- and water-resistance.

"I've tried many brands over the years and these are hands down the best I've found," shared one Amazon reviewer. "They are lightweight and come with various caps to fit your ear so they don't slip."

Choose from five colors.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Save on popular watches from Fossil, Citizen and more on Amazon

Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? Then Amazon has got you covered with this impressive watch sale. Amazon has a ton of watches from top-rated brands, including Invicta, Timex, Fossil, Citizen and more for up to 58% off right now.

Check out the best Amazon deals below on watches for Father's Day.

Amazon Under Armour sale: Save on gifts for fitness or golf enthusiast dads

Amazon

Amazon is currently having a major Under Armour sale with savings on gym clothing, slides, golf apparel and more. If looking for a Father's Day gift for the dad that loves to golf or workout, Amazon has got you covered with incredible deals on Under Armour products. Save up to 65% now on the brand at Amazon.

Check out the best Amazon deals below on Under Armour apparel, shoes and accessories.

