Cyber Monday 2023 nugget ice maker deal: Save $230 on the TikTok-famous GE Opal at Walmart

Walmart

If you've been eyeing the TikTok-famous GE Opal nugget ice maker for a long time, or just need a new ice maker for holiday entertaining, we've got some great news: Walmart just put the top-rated ice maker on deep discount for Cyber Monday. You can get it today for $348, the lowest price we've ever seen for it here at CBS Essentials.

Most of Walmart's best Black Friday deals sold out quick, so this Cyber Monday 2023 deal may sell out, too.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi

This splurge-worthy ice maker went viral over the summer, but this nugget ice is so good you'll want to crunch on it all year long. The stainless steel version is on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale for $348, reduced from $579.

What's so special about nugget ice? Nugget ice is not as hard as standard ice cubes -- they're something like compacted ice flakes. It's pleasant to chew -- they're not hard on your teeth. Plus, the extra air insulating them makes them last longer and keep your drinks colder.

This countertop ice maker is smart, with built-in Wi-Fi, so you can request fresh ice from your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and have it ready in 20 minutes. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice a day and can hold 3 pounds of ice. Melted ice gets recycled back into the water reservoir, which gets automatically converted back into nugget ice.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker comes with a scoop. It's rated 4.0 stars at Walmart.

More Cyber Monday countertop ice maker deals

If you're seeking restaurant-style nugget ice, or just a way to make ice quickly for holiday parties and Thanksgiving and Christmas guests, a countertop ice maker may be right for you and your kitchen. They're a great option if your refrigerator doesn't currently have its own ice maker. The two options below are rated 4.0 stars or higher, and are on sale for Cyber Monday 2023.

Silonn countertop ice maker: $80 (save 27%)



Amazon

This self-cleaning ice maker takes just 6 minutes to make 9 bullet-shaped ice cubes, and can make 26 pounds of fresh ice in just 24 hours. The Silonn countertop ice maker has a 4.4-star rating, with more than 23,000 reviews.

This countertop ice maker is self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. It can make two sizes of bullet ice. Find the Silonn countertop ice maker in eight colors, though the best price is on the black model without Wi-Fi.

This 4.4-star-rated ice maker is currently on sale at Amazon for $80 this Cyber Monday, reduced from $110.

Kissair countertop ice maker



Walmart

This affordable ice maker with a handle makes up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice. It can have nine bullet-shaped ice cubes ready in as little as six minutes. This portable ice maker is self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. Its handle makes it easy to transport.

Find it in five colors. Walmart reviewers rate it 4.5 stars.

This portable ice maker is currently $69 at Walmart ahead of for Cyber Monday 2023, reduced from $130.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is happening now



Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale is on, with huge savings on TVs, laptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart's best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don't delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart's top Cyber Monday deals.

