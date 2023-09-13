CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a no-brainer -- you need to stay hydrated at the gym. The more you workout and sweat, the more dehydrated you get. Having the right water bottle can help. We've compiled the best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023.

These customer-loved water bottles can keep your beverages ice cold. They can delivery hydration to your mouth through an opening or with a straw. Plus they come in all sorts of colors and patterns. Ready for your new favorite gym accessory? Keep reading to discover yours today.

Shop our top-rated water bottle picks, including reusable water bottles from Hydro Flask, Stanley, Yeti and more. They come in various sizes and price points so that you can find one that best fits your needs and budget. Some are even on sale right now. These customer-loved water bottles all have a four-star rating or higher.

Best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask bottles have been a popular gym and spots option for years, but the company now has a new sports bottle that's designed to support your workouts even better.

The Hydro Flask sports bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold up for to 24 hours or hot up for to 12 hours. It comes with a leak-proof pop-up sports cap that's easy to drink out of during runs or gym sessions. Simply pop-up the top and squeeze the bottle to hydrate while working out.

Top features:

It may fit in most cars and workout machine cupholders.

It's made with premium stainless steel for pure taste.

Choose from four colors.

Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler comes in six colors and is dishwasher safe. Five colors are in stock currently, so be sure to shop now. You can engrave your Hydro Flask tumblers for $6 extra, which is cheaper than Stanley's engraving.

The tumbler's double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold for hours. Plus, the bottle offers a powder coat that Hydro Flask says is durable and sweat-free. The ergonomic handle also offers an easy option for gym-goers that want a better grip on their water bottles.

"It keeps my drink cold all day, it's easy to clean, and I love the fun engravings they offer. I don't go anywhere without it," a reviewer on Hydro Flask's website says.

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Yeti

This Yeti mug (pictured in the sold-out canopy green) is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe. It's cup holder compatible and double wall vacuum insulated.

You can personalize this mug with your name or a design on the Yeti site.

Eleven colors are currently in stock. Note that you should not use its straw with hot drinks.

If you'd like an even smaller size, check out the 25-ounce version, currently available in all 14 colors.

Top features:

This mug comes in a size that Stanley doesn't offer.

Yeti has limited-edition colors you can collect.

Right now, you can customize your mug for free.

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold during long workouts with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle with a chug cap. This stainless-steel bottle is rated 4.8 stars.

"Bought it with the straw lid, which makes it easy to drink out of. The body is very durable and keeps ice for a long time," a reviewer says. "I use mine mostly for going to the gym. Very durable, won't break or dent when dropped and doesn't leak."

Find it in nine colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics. You can also buy accessories like different caps to go with it.

Top features:

Toss this water bottle in your bag and it won't leak.

Find all colors in stock.

You have a ton of size options.

Scheels

Check these links to see which The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.

Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce Stanley tumbler below.

Yeti

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out this Yeti model with a chug cap.

This plastic Yonder water bottle is shatter-resistant and comes in four sizes. Find it in six colors.

Customize this bottle on the Yeti site with your name or design for $6 extra.

Top features:

Toss this water bottle in your bag and it won't leak.

Find all colors in stock.

This option is lightweight.

Hydro Flask

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text.

"This bottle keeps water cold all day. The non-slip coating is great and comes in many beautiful colors. Being dishwasher safe is an added bonus." wrote one reviewer.

Top features:

Comes with a leak-proof Flex cap.

The wide mouth opening makes it easy to add ice for long gym sessions or hot outdoor workouts.

It's made with durable 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel.

Amazon

If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

"Staying hydrated during workouts and throughout the day is vital, and finding the perfect water jug to accompany me on my fitness journey was a priority. The Under Armour 64-ounce Playmaker Jug has proven to be an exceptional choice that exceeds all expectations," one Amazon reviewer says. "With its impressive capacity, durable construction, and thoughtful design, this jug has become an indispensable hydration companion."

Top features:

It features a lockable and leak-resistant lid.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 19,000 reviewers.

Choose from 33 color options.

Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

"This bottle keeps drinks crazy cold. Longer than any other water bottle, [including] my Yeti and Hydro Flask," one Amazon reviewer says.

Top features:

It offers triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep your water cold all day.

It comes with a removable infuser for those that prefer naturally flavored water during workouts.

It's made with premium 18/8 stainless steel, bamboo and BPA-free plastic.

