Get a top-rated 55" Vizio QLED TV for $298 at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're looking for a great deal on a TV this Cyber Monday, Walmart's the place to shop. Right now, you can get a 55-inch Vizio 4K QLED smart TV for just $298, reduced from $348. This is one of the best deals we've seen for a QLED 55-inch TV, and it's from a reviewer-loved brand.

Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals sold out, so grab one of these televisions this Cyber Monday while you still can. You can choose in-store pickup or have your TV delivered straight to your door for free.

55" Vizio M-Series 4K QLED TV

Here's your chance to get a 4.4-star-rated Vizio 4K QLED TV for less than $300. This TV intelligently upscales lower-resolution content to 4K, with a QLED screen that can create more than a billion of hues of color. It also intelligently adjusts its brightness pixel-by-pixel, improving contrast. It supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats, as well as a Dolby Vision Bright picture mode with lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail and brightness.

The Vizio M-Series 4K QLED TV comes with a voice remote, so navigating to your favorite shows and movies is a breeze. Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast are built in for easy streaming of pictures and videos from your smartphone.

Regularly $348, this 55-inch Vizio TV is just $298 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. We anticipate this deal will sell out, so don't delay.

Check out these other Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

It's not just this Vizio 55-inch TV that's on sale. We've already we've seen huge discounts on smaller TVs, like this $128 Roku TV deal on a 40-inch, and deals on gloriously large TVs, like this $898 deal on a 75-inch Sony Bravia TV.. Check out more of Walmart's Cyber Monday TV deals below.

Samsung 65" TU690T 4K smart TV: $398

Walmart

This 65-inch Samsung Class TU690T Crystal 4K TV is the perfect addition to your average sized living room. Like the Vizio above, this smart TV offers intelligent 4K upscaling. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system.

When watching this TV, you will see the blacks and whites continuously fine-tuned to provide enhanced contrast using Samsung's Direct Lit LED technology. Located behind the screen are rows of LEDs that bring plenty of color and brightness to whatever content you're watching. It supports HLG and HDR 10.

The smaller 55-inch size sold out already, so we expect this one will too. Grab it while it's still available at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

Go even bigger with a 75" Samsung for $648 ($100 off)

Walmart

Upgrade your TV room into a home theater, complete with a 75-inch, 4K UHD (2160p) smart TV by Samsung. For a very limited time, Walmart has slashed the price of this mega-size TV to just $648 for Cyber Monday 2023 -- that's a savings of $100.

This TV offers excellent AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching non-4K native content, the TV will do a nice job upgrading it to near 4K quality. We're also fans of the TV's Gaming Hub. It allows you to play popular console games without connecting a gaming console. And thanks to the Motion Xcelerator feature, you can xperience smooth motion and improved clarity when watching high-intensity sports, movies, and games.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is happening now



Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is on, with huge savings on TVs, laptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart's best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don't delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart's top Cyber Monday 2023 deals.

Related content on CBS Essentials