Lululemon Cyber Monday deal: Lululemon's most popular yoga pants start at $29, but they're selling out quick
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. Today's Black Friday sale may have something to do with it: Lululemon Align pants normally sell for $128 and up, but today, you can get a pair for as low as $29.
Yes, really.
Shop Lululemon for as low as $29 during Lululemon's Cyber Monday deals
These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention. These normally retail for $128 - $138, but today, you won't pay more than $99.
And, for some color and size combinations, you'll pay much less -- as little as $29 during Black Friday.
25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)
Shop the best Cyber Monday athleisure deals
CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann told us about her favorite Cyber Monday athleisure deals on the internet.
Shop deals from Alo, L*Space, Aerie and more.
Airbrush high-waist flutter legging
These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great. They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well.
Right now, these leggings are a shocking 40 percent off, so there's no better time to strike. Find them in seven colors.
Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $70 (reduced from $110)
Soren top and Turner legging
"I've received a record amount of compliments on this brown set with a cinched top and drawstring-style legging from L*Space," said Lehmann. "The top doesn't have bra cups, which I was apprehensive about at first, but it actually offers a supportive and flattering fit. It has a low back that shows off all your hard work at the gym. The leggings are long enough for me, and they're made of a high-end looking ribbed fabric. The drawcord detail is fun, too."
Soren top, $47 (reduced from $79)
Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging
"These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment. They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny. Find these flare leggings in short, standard and long lengths. I go for the long," Lehmann explained.
"Right now, they're available in six colors and on sale for only $36. There's likely no better time to buy."
Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging, $36 (reduced from $60)
Corset tank and legging
"While the IVL Collective set I own and love is no longer available, I have my eye on so many sets at the brand's Cyber Monday sale, happening now. This corset-style tank and legging set is designed in collaboration with haircare brand Dae, and comes in the most stunning cactus fruit blossom shade. Add to cart!" Lehmann said.
Corset tank, $55 (reduced from $78)
Corset legging, $69 (reduced from $98)
Ultra-soft bamboo pullover crew and bamboo joggers
"Wearing this set together is a bit too matchy-matchy for me, so I wear the pullover crew to sleep in and the high-waisted joggers with a cropped top out and about," explained Lehmann.
"The joggers come in standard and tall lengths. In a stroke of bad luck, many of the tall styles are currently sold out, but select sizes remain. These pieces are excellent to travel in, as they don't look sloppy but are as comfortable as can be."
Ultra-soft bamboo pullover crew, $84 (reduced from $120)
Bamboo joggers, $109 (reduced from $155)
Savage x Fenty high-waisted pocket leggings: 50% off
These pocket leggings from Rihanna's brand, Savage x Fenty, are 50 percent now during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. They come in 4 color options as well as curvy sizes.
Price varies by size and color.
Savage x Fenty high-waisted pocket leggings, $25 (reduced from $50)
ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings: $45 and up
These leggings are built for maximum performance and comfort. They feauture an elastic-free waist and a leg pocket that is large enough to securely hold an iPhone.
Pricing varies by size and color. There are currently two limited-edition holiday colors available.
ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings, $45 (reduced from $74)
