CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A woman leaves Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 28, 2019 in King of Prussia, PA. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Walmart has some of the best Black Friday deals of the season. But you don't need to wait until Black Friday to score these incredible Black Friday sale items. That's because Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has already begun with killer deals on Apple Watch Series 8, Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuums, top-rated air fryers and so much more.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2022?

Walmart has announced that, unlike in the past, its stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 (Thursday, Nov. 24). Most Walmart stores will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 a.m. local time.

You can, however, shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals online now.

To see what other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, check out our list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Best Walmart Deals for Days deals



If you're shopping Walmart's early Black Friday sale today, start here. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of must-have items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

But don't head to your local Walmart store -- it's closed for Thanksgiving 2022.

Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart's Deals for Days early Black Friday sale now, on Thanksgiving Day.

PlayStation 5: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website -- limited quantities are still available. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

Walmart restocked the Xbox Series X on Monday to kick off this week's Deals for Days sale. It's now available for purchase by all shoppers -- while quantities last.

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $500

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $79

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Second generation Apple TV 4K (32GB): $100

Apple Store via Amazon

This bestselling Apple streaming box is rated 4.7 stars at Walmart, with reviewers praising its speed and the redesigned remote that effortlessly pairs with your television. Use it to monitor your smart home, or watch the latest TV shows and movies

Apple TV 4K (second generation, 32 GB), $100 (regularly $199)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $179

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)

GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair: $99

Walmart

This gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions.

GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair, $99 (reduced from $130)

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399

Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Beats Solo3: $79

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $79 (reduced from $200)

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: $40

Walmart

Build the Imperial Shuttle from the Star Wars trilogy with this 660-piece Lego set. The set comes with 3 Lego minifigures; Darth Vader ,Luke Skywalker and an Imperial Officer.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle, $40 (reduced from $70)

Gourmia 14 Qt all-in-one air fryer: $60

Walmart

This all-in-one air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake, rotisserie and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option and cooking timer. Right now, you can get this best-selling air fryer for only $60.

Gourmia all-in-one air fryer, $60 (reduced from $99)

50" Onn 4K UHD Roku smart TV

Walmart

This 4.2-star Roku smart TV is a budget-friendly option if you are looking for a new TV this holiday season. For only $148, you can get this 50-inch TV built with the user-friendly Roku interface.

50" Onn 4K UHD Roku smart TV, $148 (reduced $268)

65" TCL 4-Series 4K smart Roku TV: $288



Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the money. Right now on Walmart, you can snag this TV for only $288.

65" TCL 4-Series 4K smart Roku TV, $288 (reduced from $320)

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $149

Walmart

This 2-in-1 device features a 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle: $299

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $299 (reduced from $399)

Best Black Friday deals you can still get at Walmart

You can still shop some of last week's Deals for Days deals, while quantities last.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has some great deals, but this is one of the newest -- and best. Walmart is now discounting the second generation Apple AirPods Pro all the way down to $200. That's a savings of $50, and the best-ever pricing we've seen for these crave-worthy headphones.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console, $250

Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry -- it won't last.)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece bake and prep set: $20

Walmart

It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.

This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.

Don't delay on this one: One design has already sold out online (though you can still find limited quantities in local stores), and the Fancy Flourish design seen here likely will too before Black Friday is over.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $60

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60

55" LG 4K LCD TV: $298

LG via Walmart

This inexpensive 4.6-star-rated TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."

55" LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Walmart

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual basket air fryer: $99

Ninja via Walmart

Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,650

LG via Walmart

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

Walmart

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

Related content from CBS Essentials