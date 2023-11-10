Walmart is practically giving away this Hart power tool kit for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Planning some end-of-year home improvement projects before guests arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas? We've found a pretty incredible deal on a tool kit that you're going to need to do the job right.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit on sale at Walmart's Black Friday deals event.

Keep reading to shop the best early Black Friday deal on a Hart power tool set.

Hart battery-powered combo kit

Walmart

This multi-tool combo kit is a must-have for any DIY-er or home improvement enthusiast. The set includes a 20V 1/2" drill, a 20V impact driver, a 20V reciprocating saw, one 20V LED light, two 20V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, a 20V fast charger and an operator's manual.

Get the set on sale for just $98 (regularly $178) during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Why we like the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit:

It includes everything you need for a variety of DIY projects.

It comes with two 1.5Ah lithium-ion batteries.

The set has earned a 4.7-star rating from Walmart reviewers.

What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?

Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:



