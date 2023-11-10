Watch CBS News
Essentials

Walmart is practically giving away this Hart power tool kit for Black Friday

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

HART 20-Volt 4-Tool Battery-Powered Combo Kit
Walmart

Planning some end-of-year home improvement projects before guests arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas? We've found a pretty incredible deal on a tool kit that you're going to need to do the job right.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit on sale at Walmart's Black Friday deals event

Get this deal

Keep reading to shop the best early Black Friday deal on a Hart power tool set.

Hart battery-powered combo kit

HART 20-Volt 4-Tool Battery-Powered Combo Kit
Walmart

This multi-tool combo kit is a must-have for any DIY-er or home improvement enthusiast. The set includes a 20V 1/2" drill, a 20V impact driver, a 20V reciprocating saw, one 20V LED light, two 20V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, a 20V fast charger and an operator's manual.

Get the set on sale for just $98 (regularly $178) during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Why we like the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit:

  • It includes everything you need for a variety of DIY projects.
  • It comes with two 1.5Ah lithium-ion batteries.
  • The set has earned a 4.7-star rating from Walmart reviewers.
$98 at Walmart

What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?

Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:


Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 2:41 PM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.