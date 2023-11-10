Walmart is practically giving away this Hart power tool kit for Black Friday
Planning some end-of-year home improvement projects before guests arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas? We've found a pretty incredible deal on a tool kit that you're going to need to do the job right.
The experts at CBS Essentials have found the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit on sale at Walmart's Black Friday deals event.
Keep reading to shop the best early Black Friday deal on a Hart power tool set.
Hart battery-powered combo kit
This multi-tool combo kit is a must-have for any DIY-er or home improvement enthusiast. The set includes a 20V 1/2" drill, a 20V impact driver, a 20V reciprocating saw, one 20V LED light, two 20V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, a 20V fast charger and an operator's manual.
Get the set on sale for just $98 (regularly $178) during the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Why we like the Hart 20-volt 4-tool battery-powered combo kit:
- It includes everything you need for a variety of DIY projects.
- It comes with two 1.5Ah lithium-ion batteries.
- The set has earned a 4.7-star rating from Walmart reviewers.
