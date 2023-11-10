9 top air fryer deals of Black Friday 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until Black Friday for jaw-dropping deals on air fryers. They're already on sale now across the internet. These appliances have been trending for years, and there are several on-sale models to choose from, including an air fryer for under $40 ahead of Black Friday.

We've found the best places to shop for air fryers right now -- Walmart's Black Friday sale has begun, plus Amazon has a variety of everyday low prices on air fryers. Check out the best deals we're seeing below. Find options from staple brands Gourmia, Ninja, Cosori and more. Shop reviewer-loved air fryers, including simple options and models that offer a host of additional functions. Pick one up to gift this holiday season.

The top air fryer deals of Black Friday 2023

Don't miss these deals at Amazon and Walmart. Be sure to shop now before these prices change or these products sell out.

Gourmia 7-quart digital air fryer: save $44

Walmart

An air fryer for only $35? You can have that at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This air fryer is more than 50% off. It offers 12 one-touch presets and also has a dehydrate function.

This $35 air fryer is price reduced from $79.

Why we like the Gourmia digital air fryer:

This is your best deal here.

Reviewers rate this air fryer 4.5 stars.

Ninja AF101 4-quart air fryer: save $40

Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer.

"It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers give the kitchen gadget 4.8 stars!

This air fryer can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90, reduced from $130.

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Ninja Foodi 8-quart 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer: 13% off

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight chicken breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Get it now for $217, reduced from $250.

Why we like the Ninja Foodi deluxe:

It can do the work of 12 devices in one.



It can make a massive amount of food, making it a great option for large families.

Cosori 5-quart Air Fryer Pro LE: $15 off

Cosori via Amazon

The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. It can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

Apply the $15 off coupon to save even more on the already discounted kitchen gadget.

Why we like the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE:

This air fryer can get really hot really quickly.

It offers nine versatile functions.

Its basket is dishwasher safe.

Philips 4.3-quart Essential Airfryer Compact: $150

This is a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking.

This air fryer is currently $150 at Amazon, reduced from $180.

Why we like the Philips Essential Airfryer Compact:

It's the right size for small kitchens.

It offers presets to simplify cooking.



Instant Pot 8-quart Pro Crisp 11-in-1: 17% off

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken and so much more.

It's currently $170, reduced from $205.

Why we like the Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1:

This Instant Pot has 11 functions, including air frying:

It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator.



Chefman 8-quart TurboFry air fryer XL: 17% off + $15 off coupon



Chefman via Amazon

The formal name of this Chefman air fryer is the Chefman TurboFry, but maybe you should just call it a big deal, because that's what is.

The 4.6-star-rated Chefman TurboFry boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket, and it comes with four preset cooking functions.

It's $85 after a coupon, reduced from $120.

Why we like the Chefman TurboFry air fryer XL:

If you want a big air fryer, this is the option for you.

It shuts off automatically post-cooking for safety.



Chefman 6.3-quart digital air fryer: 44% off



Chefman via Amazon

This 6.3-quart Chefman digital air fryer does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. It can also be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, a rotisserie spit, a drip tray and a retrieval tool.

It's currently $84, reduced from $150.

Why we like the Chefman digital air fryer:

You can make a rotisserie chicken in this unique air fryer.

You're getting a whopping 44% off.

Cosori 5.8-quart Pro II air fryer oven combo: $20 off coupon

Cosori via Amazon

The Cosori Pro II works as an air fryer and an oven. It features 13 cooking functions. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

It's $110, reduced from $130.

Why we like the Cosori Pro II air fryer oven combo:

This air fryer also works as an oven.

It can fit a whole chicken.

