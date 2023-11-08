Walmart is practically giving away a Pioneer Woman baking set during its early Black Friday sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walmart pre Black Friday 2023 sale has begun -- and it includes a very special deal on a baking and prep set from The Pioneer Woman that you won't want to miss.

Our readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman's kitchen line. CBS Essentials readers love the TV chef's brand for its farmhouse aesthetic, durable cooking and baking products, high-quality kitchen accessories and great prices. With this incredible early Black Friday deal, you can get a 20-piece baking set for just $20. That's $1 per item!

Right now, Walmart's Black Friday deals are only available to Walmart+ members. Sign up now to shop this sale, plus more early access deals, or shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece bake and prep set

Walmart

This 20-piece set is a holiday season must-have with everything you need to bake your favorite Thanksgiving pie or Christmas cookies. For just $20 the set comes with a baking dish, a pie dish, a four-piece melamine measuring spoon set, a four-piece melamine measuring cup set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula, a strainer, an acacia spurtle (stirring tool) and an acacia rolling pin.

"This is a must have set for my kitchen," a Walmart customer says. "This set comes with so many useful kitchen tools like rolling pin, grater, measuring cups. The quality of each item is amazing and I absolutely love the design."

Why we like The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece bake and prep set:

It's a great all-in-one baking starter set.

The included items feature The Pioneer Woman's signature floral design.

The set offers an unbeatable value -- get 20 pieces for about $1 a piece.

