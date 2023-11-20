Rock the holidays with a 50% off Black Friday deal on JBL headphones and earbuds at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're bumping Mariah Carey's iconic banger "All I Want for Christmas Is You" this season or catching up on your favorite podcasts, a good pair of headphones is absolutely essential for elevating your listening experience. And what better time to get some new cans than a 50% off Black Friday headphone sale?

Right now, Amazon is offering a selection of JBL headphones, earbuds, and more for half off their usual MSRP. From the customer-favorite JBL Tune line to the JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds, there's a little something on sale for everyone on your Christmas list. And you might want to buy yourself a little something while you're at it, too. With headphones this affordable, it can't hurt to toss an extra pair in your cart.

We've taken a look at JBL's extensive lineup of headphones and earbuds to discover which sale items are worth buying at half price while you can. Read on for our favorite Black Friday JBL deal picks to get your groove on for less.

Best JBL headphone deals at Amazon right now

Save 50%: JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones

Amazon

Need a comfortable pair of over-the-ear headphones that feel as great as they sound? These headphones feature JBL Pure Bass sound to make your favorite songs bump, no matter if you're into electronica, trip-hop or nu-metal. You can stream music wirelessly from your phone or computer via Bluetooth 5.0 and switch seamlessly between the two. That means you never have to miss a beat if someone calls you or if a work meeting beckons.

These cans offer wireless listening time up to 40 hours, and when they're drained, you can recharge them via USB-C in just 5 minutes to get an additional two hours of music.

You can control your music and phone functions straight from the physical buttons on the ear cups. Not bad for a pair of headphones that you can snag right now for less than the price of a casual dinner out.

50% off: JBL Tune 660NC wireless on-ear headphones

Amazon

For a step up from the cheaper $25 JBL Tune headphones, this pair offers a few extra features that you might be interested in if you want to drop a little more cash. These wireless headphones come with all the bells and whistles of the 510BT model, but with improved battery life and active noise cancelling.

You get up to 44 hours of battery life while using active noise cancellation turned on, and an impressive 55 hours connected via Bluetooth alone. Plus, charge for just five minutes for a two-hour boost so you never have to stop listening for long. Alternatively, you can use the included detachable cable to listen in wired mode without having to worry about battery life.

There are physical buttons on the ear cups to control your music and calls when connected to your phone, as well as a dedicated button to use your device's voice assistant and issue voice commands.

Originally $100, these headphones are $50 at Amazon now (50% off).

50% off: JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones

Amazon

These premium JBL headphones are built for comfort and long listening sessions. They include 40mm drivers and a sound signature that's been tuned to match some of the most famous music halls around the world.

You get Adaptive Noise Cancelling with the Live line, as well as Ambient Aware technology, which will tone down ambient sounds while lowering music and boosting speech if you're on your phone. Don't need that mode? Switch it off and get great-sounding music from bluegrass to rap and everything in between. This model connects via the JBL App for further customization and interaction with digital assistants as well.

They feature an improved build over JBL's Tune line, with larger, more plush earcups as well as a padded headband and mesh upper. They're a more luxurious model than some of JBL's other offerings, and well worth trying out.

Originally $200, you can get these headphones for half price at Amazon now, or $100.

More half price JBL headphone deals for Black Friday

Best JBL earbud Black Friday deals

Save 50%: JBL Live Free 2

Amazon

These wireless earbuds are built to fit your ear better. They come with multiple earbud tips to make sure they stay in snugly and don't fall out while moving around. With 11mm dynamic drivers, these buds bump -- you can enjoy all kinds of music without compromising on quality.

They also feature true Adaptive Noise Cancelling, much like some of JBL's on-ear headphones. The volume can automatically adjust to your surroundings to help keep out distractions, while still letting in noise you need to hear around you. Plus, enjoy clear talk time with six mics for better calls.

You'll be able to listen for 35 hours: There are 7 hours of charge in the earbuds and an additional 28 hours with the Qi-compatible wireless charging case. Juice up for just 15 minutes with Speed Charge for another four hours of playtime.

Save 50%: JBL Live Pro 2

Amazon

These buds are quite similar to the affordable JBL Live Free 2, but they have a different shape. The Live Pro 2 earbuds are a bit bigger, with a Apple AirPods-like downstem.

There's also a trade-off when it comes to battery. The JBL Live Pro 2 buds do offer more battery life: 10 hours of charge in the earbuds and 40 hours of battery life total with the wireless charging case.

These earbuds are $75 at Amazon, reduced from $150 -- the same as the JBL Live Free 2 above.

Save 20%: JBL Vibe Buds

Amazon

Need something for simple, easy listening that still offers great sound? The JBL Vibe Buds can handle that. They're great for listening to music, but where they really shine is in the department of handling voice calls and controlling your phone.

These buds help you make hands-free calls with VoiceAware, which helps you to balance how much of your voice you hear when you're talking to others. They also feature Smart Ambient technology for better adjustment of what's going on around you in your ears, or to help you tune out distractions.

You get up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge, so these buds have you covered no matter where you go. And perhaps most importantly, they stay in your ear. They're built to be lightweight and reliable without forcing you to choose between quality and comfort. Don't want to splurge on AirPods? This is a great option.

Originally $50, these headphones are on sale at Amazon for $30 for Black Friday.

More Black Friday 2023 deals on JBL earbuds

