What is ESPN+? What you need to know about the premium sports streaming service

With so many terrific streaming options on the market, it's tough to cut through the clutter and decipher which one(s) are best for you. ESPN+ is one of the best steaming platforms for sports fans. ESPN's subscription service gives fans access to top-quality football, baseball, soccer, tennis and hockey programming, much of which isn't available anywhere else. The subscription service gives UFC fans access to exclusive UFC matches, along with original on-demand content, original sports docuseries and even ESPN+ exclusive sports analysis.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ or get it as part of the Disney Plus Bundle, which includes Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price. Tap the button below to find out more about ESPN+ or keep reading for everything you need to know about what you can watch on ESPN+.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

How can I watch ESPN+?

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and on ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and through gaming consoles such as the PS5.

What can I watch on ESPN+?

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

How much does ESPN+ cost?

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney + (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month.

Can I watch ESPN with an ESPN+ subscription?

An ESPN+ subscription does not include ESPN's family of network's content and programming. To watch ESPN, you'll need a cable subscription, or a subscription to a streaming platform like SlingTV, one of the most affordable streaming platforms.

