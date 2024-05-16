Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

House speaker defends Trump outside New York trial in GOP show of support

House speaker defends Trump outside New York trial in GOP show of support

New York court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in "hush money" trial

New York court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in "hush money" trial

In Michael Cohen's testimony against Trump, a possible defense witness emerges

In Michael Cohen's testimony against Trump, a possible defense witness emerges

Michael Cohen faces questions from Trump's defense team for the first time

Michael Cohen faces questions from Trump's defense team for the first time

Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump trial enters its 3rd day

Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump trial enters its 3rd day

More Cohen testimony expected in Trump trial

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On