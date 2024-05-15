Iain Armitage on emotional "Young Sheldon" finale and what's next in his career

Over the past seven years, fans of the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon" have gotten to know Sheldon Cooper, but also discovered the talent of Iain Armitage, the actor who plays Cooper.

The hit show will end its run with a two-episode series finale on Thursday, May 16, beginning at 8/7c on CBS.

The show's finale promises to be both dramatic and emotional, according to Armitage. He shared on "CBS Mornings" that the Cooper family faces a significant tragedy with the loss of Sheldon's father. He said he was "excited and scared" to receive the final scripts because of how impressive they were.

"They're both so well written and just masterful, but it's always a little scary getting a script that well written because I always feel like I'm not going to be able to act it justice with source material that good," said Armitage.

Reflecting on his seven years with the show, Armitage — who was 9 when he started working on the show — mentioned the bittersweet nature of saying goodbye.

"It was harder than I thought it was going to be," he said. "But also, sort of in a weird way, kind of just nice."

Armitage mentioned that he took some memorabilia from the set, including a ship in a bottle and some antique collector's spoons.

As for his future, Armitage is excited about the possibilities and says he is interested in exploring different roles, potentially in action movies or dramas.

"I have no idea what's next, and that's kind of the most exciting thing about it," he said.