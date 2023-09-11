The best Android smartphones of 2023 offer more tech for less money

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, Asus

If you're shopping for a new smartphone, it can be hard to choose. In addition to traditional Android phones, a growing number of really impressive models feature folding displays. As you'd expect, all of the latest Android phones in this roundup offer 5G LTE connectivity, and most offer an impressive battery life, plus a slew of other truly useful features.

Whatever your budget or need, our in-house smartphone experts have compiled this guide to help you choose the ideal Android-based phone for yourself or a family member who either needs a new phone or an upgrade. After doing all the research and hands-on testing, we've discovered the best Android smartphones available now from Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus and Asus.

Best Android smartphone overall: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,090)

Samsung

Display Size: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 12MP | Rear Cameras: 200MP with 30x digital zoom

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out as our pick for the top Android smartphone of 2023. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it's not only zippy and powerful; it can easily handle multitasking, gaming, web surfing, content streaming or any other task you throw at it.

This smartphone takes great photos, too. With help from its main, rear-facing, 200MP camera, capturing incredibly sharp images, even in challenging lighting, is easier than ever. Plus, the phone is able to shoot visually stunning video using integrated image stabilization that continuously ensures your content is incredibly smooth.

The S Pen stylus is another great addition to the package. You can handwrite, annotate or draw directly on the screen when using a compatible app. Plus, the Adaptive Display adjusts to different lighting conditions for optimal viewing wherever you happen to be. And with its long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, this is an extremely versatile and customizable smartphone.

As you'd expect, the S23 Ultra comes with an impressive collection of preinstalled apps, but you have access to millions more from the Google Play Store. It's truly a powerful communications, productivity, safety, entertainment, health and fitness tool that fits in your hands. While it's not cheap, this is one of the most feature-packed, customizable and powerful smartphones available right now, so our in-house smartphone experts think it's worth every penny.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Its main, rear-facing camera boasts a remarkable 200MP resolution.

Video stabilization on the device ensures recordings are steady, sharp and ultra smooth.

The S Pen allows you to handwrite or draw directly on the screen or annotate documents, based on the app you're using.

One of its standout features is the Adaptive Display, which adjusts automatically to provide an optimal viewing experience.

This smartphone is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Best compact Android smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($800)

Samsung

Outside Display Size: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED | Inside Display Size: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB or 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Dimensions: 3.25 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (closed), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (open) | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10MP | Rear Cameras: 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) with 10x digital zoom

The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, received an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation. It now includes the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen located on the outside of the phone that can easily be used for one handed operation when the phone is shut.

This outside window is one of the most convenient features this versatile smartphone offers. It gives you a way to check messages, interact with apps, see alerts or incoming messages, plus interact with others without having to open the phone.

The other main upgrade here is its processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This means you can count on fast and reliable performance. If you're looking for a more compact sized, yet powerful smartphone that can easily fit in a pocket, check out the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Oh, and you can now choose between eight handset colors, so pick one that matches your personal style.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

It has an interior 6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with a120Hz refresh rate and an interior 3.4" AMOLED Flex Window with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Choose between 256GB or 512GB for internal storage.

It boasts a high-capacity 3,700mAh battery.

Its main camera array includes a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 10x digital zoom.

It's IPX8 rated, so it's waterproof and durable.



Best folding Android smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,300)

Samsung

Outside Display Size: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display | Inside Display Size: 2x 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Battery: 4,400mAh | Dimensions: 6.24 x 5.06 x 0.26 inches (open), 6.24 x 2.66 x 0.52 inches (closed) | Weight: 8.9 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: S Pen included | Front Camera: 10MP (cover screen), 4MP (under display, main screen) | Rear Cameras: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide), 10MP Tele 2x optical zoom (30x space zoom)

Samsung's higher-end folding phone also received an update in 2023, although its design changes are more subtle. This phone is now powered using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so you get better-than-ever performance.

It boasts a stunning 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a small fold line visible down the middle, but it's barely noticeable and provides a gorgeous way to view TV shows or movies. The screen also provides a generous workspace for a single app. Or the two screens can be used separately to run two apps simultaneously for true multitasking.

The Fold 5 is also a powerful smartphone for photography and videography. It has three rear-facing cameras with a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom. And with its 4,400mAh battery, it will help you power through your day. We also like that this phone has an IPX8 waterproof rating.

If you're looking for another good reason to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 -- beyond its stunning foldable screen, impressive internal speaker system and powerful processor -- consider the included S Pen stylus. It can be used for handwriting, sketching, annotating files or simply navigating around on the phone. It feels silky smooth to use, with no noticeable lag.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

It has an internal 7.6-inch AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB for internal storage (all with 12GB of RAM)

Its 4,400mAh battery is great for all-day use.

Its rear-facing camera array includes a main 50MP wide-angle lens.

The phone has IPX8 waterproof protection.

Best Google smartphone: Google Pixel 8 Pro ($799)

Amazon

Display Size: 6.7-inches | Processor: Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 Security Coprocessor | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB | Battery: 5050mAh | Dimensions: 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 7.51 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or Wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10.5MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto

Google has done an excellent job taking its Android system and creating a smartphone that makes full use of its features in ways other phones can't match. This is particularly true when it comes to taking, editing and sharing photos, shooting video, and personalizing the smartphone.

Google has also taken a bunch of proactive steps to protect user privacy and enhance online security. The Google One VPN is integrated into the OS for added online security when using Wi-Fi hotspots, plus, you get features like malware blocking and phishing protection.

Battery life of the Pixel 8 Pro is up to 24 hours, or 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Of course, wireless charging capabilities are offered. While new versions of the Pixel smartphones debut yearly, Google has committed to supporting the Pixel 8 Pro with OS and security updates for seven years. So, if you're looking for a feature-packed, user-friendly and nicely designed Android-based smartphone, we recommend the Google Pixel 8 Pro. We think it's one of the best smartphone options out there. It's also very affordable, compared to competing phones with similar capabilities.

Key features of the Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Pixel 8 Pro makes full use of Android OS in ways other smartphones do not.

You get a handful of security and privacy tools integrated into the smartphone.

Battery life is excellent (up to 24 hours).

The camera setup and related photography and video apps are top-notch.

Best older Google smartphone: Google Pixel 7 Pro ($649)

Amazon

Display Size: 6.7-inch AMOLED | Processor: Google Tensor G2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 7.48 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10.8MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP (main) with 30x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 processor, offers raw speed and impressive performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. When it comes to photography, we love the innovative Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight features -- both exclusive to the Pixel smartphone lineup.

The Pixel 7 Pro relies on a three-camera rear setup, with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The cameras also offer clearer photos using up to a 30x digital zoom.

The phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display. It also utilizes a 5,000mAh battery to provide all-day use. We also love the phone's customizability options and how it makes full use of the Android operating system. If you don't need the cutting-edge technology built into the newer Pixel 8 Pro, this one-year-older version of the phone offers a really good value for the money.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

It's powered by the Tensor G2 processor.

You get photography features, like Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight.

It has a crisp, 6.7-inch OLED display.

The robust 5000mAh battery means longer use time than previous models.

Its rear 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide rear cameras are complemented by a 48MP telephoto lens camera.

Best Android smartphone under $250: 2022 Moto G Stylus ($250)



Amazon

Display Size: 6.8-inch IPS LCD | Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB, expandable with microSDXC | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.70 x 2.99 x 0.37 inches | Weight: 7.62 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: Yes | Front Camera: 16MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP

The Moto G Stylus (2022) not only offers a wide range of features, but it comes at a price that's friendlier to the wallet (compared to many other smartphones currently on the market). It's about six times cheaper than the latest and greatest from Samsung, which makes it an exceptional value.

This smartphone comes with all the bells and whistles you're likely accustomed to as an Android user, complete with a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and 8MP front-facing selfie camera. There's also a rear-facing main cameras with a 50MP lens. Overall, this phone is slim, rugged and feels great in the hand. And for this price, the included and highly-functional stylus is a useful bonus when it's used with compatible apps.

Writing with the stylus feels smooth and comfortable, with no input lag when handwriting, sketching or annotating. Plus, the phone's battery life ensures it can serve as a reliable companion all day.

No matter how you plan to use the Moto G Stylus, this is your best bet if you need a new Android smartphone, but you don't want a budget-breaking premium price tag.

Key features of the Moto G Stylus (2022):

It's powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

Its 6.8" Max Vision FHD+ (1080x2460 pixel) IPS display is sufficiently bright and crisp.

The 8MP front-facing selfie camera and 50MP rear main camera allow for great photos and videos.

The 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day use.

It's attractively priced for budget-conscious buyers wanting an Android smartphone.

Best alternative to Galaxy Z Fold 5: OnePlus Open ($1,500)

Amazon

Display Size: 6.31" (outside display), 7.83" inside displays | Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4805mAh | Dimensions: 6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches (open), 6.04 x 2.89 x 0.46 inches (closed) | Weight: 8.43 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: Yes | Front Camera: 20MP | Rear Cameras: 49MP (main), 64MP (telephoto), 48MP (ultra-wide)

For people who rely heavily on their smartphone for tasks beyond talking and text, the OnePlus Open offers the processing power of a tablet, multiple large touchscreen displays and a camera system co-designed by high-end photography company Hasselblad.

You get access to two stunning Pro XDR touchscreen displays that support Dolby Vision. You can either use these screens together to run a single app with plenty of on-screen real estate, or utilize each screen separately to multitask and runs two apps at once. For sound, the phone has a spatial audio speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos.

Even with all of the tech packed into the Open, the folks at OnePlus have managed to keep the body of the phone relatively compact and lightweight. The outside Super Fluid AMOLED touchscreen display is 6.31-inches. It offers 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside the phone are two Flexi-fluid AMOLED HDR displays that unfold to offer a 7.83-inch screen with a maximum brightness of 2,800 nits.

While the OnePlus Open is fully compatible with Android-based apps, it actually runs the OxygenOS 13.2 or later operating system (which is very similar to Android). This is a beautifully designed smartphone for people who need to get work done and be productive on the go, without relying on a tablet or laptop computer.

Key features of the OnePlus Open:

It features a folding design with two inside AMOLED displays (2,440 x 2,269 pixel resolution) and one outer 6.31-inch AMOLED display.

You get a powerful camera system co-designed by Hasselblad.

The phone supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

The Open supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide excellent sound and video

OxygenOS 13.2 is based on Android 13.

Best smaller-size Android smartphone: Asus Zenfone 10 ($650)

Amazon

Display Size: 5.9-inches | Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Dimensions: 5.77 x 2.68 x 0.37 inches | Weight: 6.07 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 32MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide)

Many recent Android smartphones offer super-fancy bells and whistles great for tech-savvy people. But for those who want a more down-to-earth smartphone that still offers impressive technology, check out the Asus Zenfone 10.

This phone is on the smaller side. It offers a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits.

The base configuration of the phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage -- more than enough power for the average user. You also get 5G LTE cellular connectivity, plus a 32MP front-facing camera. The two rear-facing cameras offer 50MP and 13M resolution.

The Zenfone 10 runs Android 13 and is considerably less expensive than high-end Android-based phones. And you can choose between five colors.

While this is a perfect smartphone everyday use, Asus also offers two high-end versions, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, designed specifically for mobile gamers. These two phones are incredibly powerful, a bit on the expensive side and very hard to find in stock. They do, however, offer an unparalleled mobile gaming experience.

Key features of the Asus Zenfone 10:

The Zenfone 10 offers a more compact design and is lightweight.

This phone runs Android 13 (or later) using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

You can choose between 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display offers an impressive and zippy 144Hz refresh rate.

Your buying guide for the best Android phones in 2023

Still not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which Android phone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several great Android models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you prefer Google's Android phone offerings, consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is currently the best Google Pixel phone in terms of specs and features. There are also several really impressive folding smartphones that run Android you can choose from. The phone design you choose is a matter of personal preference -- based on how you'll be using the phone and the display configuration that will best meet your needs.

Should you buy an iPhone or Android phone?

Choosing between an Apple iPhone that runs the iOS operating system and an Android phone is also a matter of personal preference. Some people say that Android phones are better than iPhones, while many others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to the operating system they're already familiar with and that's compatible with their computer(s), tablet and smartwatch (if applicable).

If you're thinking about switching from one operating system to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it. Note that you may need to repurchase some of your favorite apps to get them to work on a different phone operating system, while other apps may not be available at all. If you need help converting all of your iPhone's data, documents, files, photos and phone settings to a new Android phone, visit the official Android website for detailed how-to information.

Which Android phone has the best camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the Android smartphone with the best camera in 2023. It features a 200-megapixel main (rear-facing) camera, which is tops when it comes to resolution. That said, most top-tier Android phones have excellent cameras and built-in software smarts to enhance the shots you take, so you'll get great photos with most of these top options above. We particularly like the photo taking and video shooting capabilities of the Google Pixel 8 Pro phone too.

How long will an Android phone last?

Android smartphones generally last about two to three years -- though, Samsung has designed its latest smartphones for better durability and longer lifespans. Samsung committed to supporting the S23 Ultra throughout four years of software updates during the Samsung Unpacked event. Google is offering up to seven years of support for the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro phone.

Related content from CBS Essentials