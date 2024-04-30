The best Apple iPad deals ahead of Memorial Day can save you a bundle on popular tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For Apple fans, iPads rank among the best tablets around. If your current iPad is too slow or you just want to pick up a new one to work with your iPhone or MacBook, now's a good time to buy one. There are plenty of sales going on right now ahead of Memorial Day on May 27, 2024. You don't have to wait until the holiday gets here to shop them.

Models like the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the standard iPad are all marked down right now, and you can save hundreds on the versions that fit your needs and budget best. You can score an iPad with a fast processor, vivid display, and great camera without paying full price.

Which iPad model should you go for? Our in-house tech experts have created comprehensive buyer's guide to help you pick the best iPad for you. We've also included some additional guidance below. But if you're looking to save some serious cash on a new iPad, keep reading to check out our favorite deals you can snag right now before the Memorial Day crowds descend on these savings.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $429 ($320 off)



If you're looking to get a new iPad but don't need an especially powerful version -- the 10th generation of the Apple iPad is a great choice for you, and even better now that it's on sale.

This version of the iPad features a 10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution) touchscreen and is powerful enough for just about anything you want to do. It's this version of the iPad we recommend for middle-school and high-school students, or anyone with average needs when it comes to processing power.

While there are lower-cost versions of this core iPad model available, this one is equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities, along with 256GB of internal storage. To expand the capabilities of this iPad, we suggest adding an Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, which can help turn an already-great tablet into an even better workstation.

Right now, get the 10th-generation Apple iPad for $429 at Amazon, which is $320 off its usual $749 price. It's available in multiple bright colors -- blue, pink, silver or yellow -- and this discounted price applies to both blue and pink, with silver and yellow going for $10 more at $439.

Apple iPad Mini 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $400 ($99 off)

Some folks find the iPad Pro and vanilla iPad a little too large. That's why the iPad Mini is a great alternative. It's more compact and lighter than its bigger siblings, making it the perfect tablet to toss into a bag and go.

It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's A15 Bionic processor. Despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini runs the same version of iPadOS 17 as other current iPad models and comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps.

It's also compatible with anything in the company's App Store and fully integrates with all of Apple's online services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

For a limited time, you can purchase the current version of the Apple iPad Mini for just $400 at Amazon. This deal is for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only configuration, which comes in four colors, but this price only applies to the pink, purple and starlight versions.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi only: $650 ($99 off)

Need something a bit bigger than the iPad Mini, but not as large as the vanilla iPad? The iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen and runs using Apple's M1 processor. It's also lightweight and comfortable to hold for extended periods, when you're reading an e-book, for example.

This iPad Air is much thinner than the regular iPad. But, it still does everything you need it to do, so you don't have to skimp on functionality.

Like all iPad models, this one offers up to a 10-hour battery life. This model comes with 256GB of internal storage. It's the Wi-Fi only edition.

As with all versions of the iPad, you can purchase a detachable keyboard and Apple Pencil stylus, which expands how you can interact with the tablet. A wide range of cover and case options are also available.

Right now, you can get this model for $650 at Amazon, which is $99 off its normal price. Choose between five casing colors (starlight, space gray, purple, pink or blue). This deal applies to all color options.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi Only: $249 (24% off)

Don't need the latest and greatest iPad on the market? Consider the iPad (9th Generation). It's a slightly older version of the current iPad (10th Generation), but its performance is still quick enough to make sense for the average user. If you're a parent looking to buy a tablet for a child or you just don't need much from your iPad, this is a great option.

It features a 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen and runs using Apple's A13 Bionic processor. While you don't get top-of-the-line tech, it's more than good enough for streaming TV shows, music and movies, reading e-books or browsing the internet. And sometimes, that's all people really want to do with their tablet.

As the least expensive iPad in Apple's current lineup, it's a Wi-Fi only model that comes with 64GB of internal storage. It's available in either space gray or silver. Right now, this tablet configuration is one sale for just $249 at Amazon, which is 24% off its normal price of $329. Be sure to grab one quickly, because this deal likely won't last long.

iPad Air (5th Generation): $500 ($99 off)

This model comes in your choice of five casing colors. However, as an entry-level configuration, it includes just 64GB of internal storage and only supports Wi-Fi.

People like the iPad Air because it's a bit thinner and lighter than the iPad or iPad Pro. It offers a 10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640) touchscreen display, runs using Apple's M1 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6. On the bottom of the tablet, you'll find a single USB Type-C port. Battery life is up to 10 hours between charges.

This iPad runs using the latest version of iPadOS 17 and comes preinstalled with the same collection of apps you'll find in all other current iPad models. It also supports the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Apple Magic Keyboard, both of which are sold separately.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this current model, iPad Air (5th Generation) by $99, which brings the price down to $500. This price applies to all five colors: blue, pink, purple, space gray and starlight.

What is the best iPad model?

Like with most pieces of tech, there is no objective "best" model to purchase. However, there is a "best for you" iPad based on your own individual needs. If you need a device for simple tasks like web browsing and streaming, the standard iPad or compact iPad mini will be more than enough. But if you'll be doing graphic design or video editing, you might instead want to get the brawnier iPad Pro that packs more power and better performance.

Screen size is another big consideration. The smaller models are remarkably portable, while the larger options can become practical laptop replacements for getting work done. Also think about storage. It probably goes without saying, but getting a device with more space means you can download more apps, media and files. You should think about accessories too, like an Apple Pencil and detachable keyboard.

Of course, budget plays a role. And think ahead – will this iPad still meet your needs in two to three years from now? Making sure you pick out the right combination of features while keeping future-proofing in mind means better longevity and value from your investment.