"CBS News Sunday Morning: By Design" gets a one-time makeover by legendary designer David Rockwell

As part of "CBS News Sunday Morning"'s annual "By Design" special edition, the production team turned to the renowned designer and architect David Rockwell and his Rockwell Group team to digitally reimagine the broadcast's set. The one-time makeover will be revealed Sunday, May 19 on CBS, and streamed on Paramount+.

The "CBS News Sunday Morning" team used the opportunity to explore how, over the past 40 years, Rockwell has created set designs for the Oscars, Broadway productions, and high-profile buildings such as the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and New York's Union Square Café. The Rockwell versions for "CBS News Sunday Morning" will only appear on this special broadcast.

Members of the Rockwell Group team reimagining the "CBS News Sunday Morning" set. CBS News

Anchored by Jane Pauley, "By Design" will explore the role of design in the arts, food, architecture, parenting, and more.

The broadcast features a sit-down interview with former "Friends" star Courteney Cox, who shares insights about her home fragrance line, Homecourt; Seth Doane heads to a French castle being built using medieval construction methods; Kelefa Sanneh delves into the growing popularity of bidets; Lee Cowan brings the story of the Hennessey Venom, a $3 million, 1,800-horsepower supercar handcrafted in Texas; and Serena Altschul explores the luxury stroller wars.

Additionally, Luke Burbank reports on a group of Silicon Valley tech titans buying up land and creating a new city; Martha Teichner looks into the history and artistry of weathervanes; Conor Knighton focuses on the creation of the beloved Swiss Army knife of utility tools, the Leatherman, created in Portland, Oregon, by Tim Leatherman; Susan Spencer reports on the design of games like Wordle; and Martha Stewart gives tips on how to have a lilac garden tea party.

To watch a preview click on the video player below:

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

