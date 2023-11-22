Peacock Black Friday streaming deal starts today: Get a year for $2 per month

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Terrific Black Friday streaming deals just keep coming. In addition to big deals on top streamers like Paramount+ and Hulu, Peacock TV just started a huge Black Friday 2023 sale today. The binge-worthy streaming channel from NBCUniversal features NBC content, Peacock original programming, movies, sports (including Sunday Night Football and Olympic coverage) and more.

Normally, Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $5.99 per month. With this Black Friday deal, you can get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month for 12 months with the code "BIGDEAL". There's also a deal on yearly memberships: Get one this Black Friday for $19.99 and save even more. Note that you'll need to be a new subscriber to get either streaming deal.

You don't have to wait until Friday to get this Peacock Black Friday deal. The Peacock Black Friday is live now and runs through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Peacock Black Friday deal: $1.99 per month for 12 months

Peacock gives viewers access to NBC original content and features its own original programming. Stream NFL Sunday Night Football games that air live on NBC on Peacock, Big Ten football and get full coverage of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. And "The Office" superfans should know all nine seasons await you on Peacock.

What you can stream with Peacock:

Peacock original programming, including "Poker Face" and "The Imposters"

Live NFL Sunday Night Football and the NFL on Thanksgiving (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks)

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic coverage

NBC TV content, including fan-favorite shows like "The Office" and "New Girl"

The Peacock Black Friday deal is live and runs through Nov. 27, 2023. Get Peacock for only $1.99/mo for 12 months (Code: BIGDEAL) or one year for $19.99 (Code: YEARLONG). Current rates apply after the first year (Peacock is currently $5.99/mo or $59.99/year). Cancel anytime. This Black Friday streaming deal is for new subscribers only.

