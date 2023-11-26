How to watch tonight's Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game on Monday Night Football: Livestream options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings scrambles with the football during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings for an epic game of Monday Night Football tonight. The Vikings are hoping for a miracle this season as they chase the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC North. Keep reading for how to watch tonight's MNF game and more on the Vikings surprising new quarterback, plus learn about some incredible Cyber Monday streaming deals that'll save you a lot of money.

How and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game

The Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:15 p..m ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and ESPN and stream on the platforms listed below.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game without cable



While most cable packages include ABC and ESPN it's easy to watch the game if ABC and ESPN aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes ABC, NBC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Sling TV Black Friday deal: While the plan normally costs $60 per month, the streamer is currently offering a 50% off Black Friday promotion for your first month. You'll pay just $30. You'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which turns most TVs into a streaming device.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo TV Black Friday deal: For a limited time as a Black Friday deal, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. You'll save $20 off your first and second months. This means you can subscribe to Fubo for $55 for your first two months.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads).

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $23 for Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday.

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new football fan shop and Cyber Monday deals



If you're waiting for the Bears vs. Vikings game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great Christmas gifts for the NFL fan in your life and some Cyber Monday NFL gear deals. There are plenty of great early Cyber Monday deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see Cyber Monday deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

2023 NFL Season Week 12 Schedule

The 2023 NFL Season Week 12 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 12: 30 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 26

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown scored by Gus Edwards #35 against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NFL's first Black Friday game: The league went big on Thanksgiving this year with three games, followed by its first-ever Black Friday game. Though schedulers undoubtedly anticipated a bigger matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets prior to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a season ending injury during the team's first game of the 2023 season, the NFL has high hopes that extending its coverage into Black Friday will also extend the ratings.

Hello, my name is Joshua Dobbs. If you follow the Cleveland Browns, you'll recall the team's training camp backup quarterback was 28-year-old journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs. The Browns traded Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals in August, where he served as the team's starter while franchise QB Kyler Murray rehabbed from injury. On October 31, Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Six days later, he was on the field after the Vikings starter left the game with a concussion. Dobbs led the Vikings to a win over the Atlanta Falcons despite having not practiced with, or learned the names of, his teammates. Dobbs became the first quarterback in NFL history with consecutive three-touchdown games for different teams and continues to start for the Vikings.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years have been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket, but pundits (and Bengals fans) like to argue that Lamar runs the ball too often. The Ravens are 8-3 coming into Week 12 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. Jackson's got five rushing touchdowns, which has no doubt fueled the fire.

Related content on CBS Essentials: