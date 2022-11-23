Black Friday refrigerator deal: Save $1,140 on a top-rated Samsung refrigerator, plus shop more Black Friday refrigerator deals
We've found a top-rated Samsung refrigerator for $1,140 off during Black Friday. The Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews. The kitchen appliance is deeply discounted during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Save $1,140 on a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for Black Friday
This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.
Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.
"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."
This Samsung refrigerator is $1,140 off during Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,140)
The refrigerator is also on sale at Samsung.
Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)
Shop more Black Friday refrigerator deals
We've found top-rated, energy-efficient fridges with some truly useful features. These must-have kitchen appliances are all rated at least four stars and have tons of positive reviews. These fridges can be controlled and adjusted remotely, straight from your smartphone. Many of these refrigerators feature smart touch screens that allow you to text, share photos, play music and more.
Shop a selection of refrigerators with high-tech windows that let you see what's inside without ever opening the door; refrigerators that dispense customizable ice cubes; and refrigerators with compartments that can chill and freeze independently of the rest of your fridge.
Save $900 on the LG french door counter-depth refrigerator with door-in-door and craft ice
Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.
"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.
This LG appliance is $900 off during Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,500 (regularly $4,400)
Save $800 on a Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub
This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.
The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.
Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)
Save $560 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub
Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $560 off right now.
The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.
Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,400 (regularly $3,960)
LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator
This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.
The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.
LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,677)
LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice
This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.
This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.
LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,649 (regularly 1,832)
Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator
This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.
This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.
Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)
