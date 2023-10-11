CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is still going on now -- though you'll want to get your shopping done soon, as the sale ends at midnight tonight. The October Prime Day savings event is one of the biggest online shopping moments of the year, and the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials or kickstart your holiday shopping. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and just about everything else.

The experts at CBS Essentials -- that's us! -- have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals under $25. We've found something for every budget. But don't delay -- the hottest deals are selling out fast.

Best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $25

You don't need to break the bank to snag fantastic deals on Amazon this October Prime Day. Check out our top picks for items under $25. Many of these products are favorites among CBS Essentials readers, top sellers and highly rated by reviewers.

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision.

The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell if you have one (and if you don't, now is the time to buy one as those are also heavily discounted on Amazon).

Why we like the Blink Mini:

The compact camera offers clear, 1080P video.

It's simple to set-up.

The Blink Mini has earned a 4.4-star rating with over 260,000 reviews.

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

It's a great time to stock up on essentials. This five-pack of TP includes 30 rolls with 350 2-ply sheets per roll. Each roll has 4.3-times more sheets than a regular roll (based on regular rolls with 80 sheets). It's septic safe.

"We have never used this brand before so we were kind of reluctant," an Amazon customer says. "We were surprised at how well this toilet paper really is. Considering it's not one of the 'major name brands' out there, you would think it was just some cheap thing but it's not."

Get it for $4 off now.

Why we like this toilet paper:

You'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this October Prime Day Deal.

Customers have compared this item to Angel Soft toilet paper.

Tired of dinging your beloved Stanley cup? The Stanley trigger action travel mug is 18/8 stainless steel, meaning it can take a beating. This BPA-free mug designed to fit in most cup holders so it can ride along on your daily commute. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your favorite tea, coffee or other hot drinks hot for up to 7 hours. Your drink can also stay cold for up to 10 hours or iced for up to 30 hours.

This trigger action lid makes this travel thermos spill-proof and easy for one-handed use. The lid is designed with a push button, which opens mouthpiece on top.

Choose from multiple colors. It's on sale for $18 (regularly $25).

Why we like this Stanley travel mug:

It's spill-proof and stronger than your average Stanley cup.

It's double-walled and will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks nice and toasty.

It comes in a ton of fun colors.

If you're looking to save money on tasty snacks for the whole family, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is the place to shop today. Right now, the online retailer is offering this 40-piece Frito-Lay snack variety pack for just $17. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

The variety pack includes a mix of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay's BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Original Fritos and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips.

Why we like this snack pack:

These one-ounce bags are perfect for packing in school lunches or taking to work as a mid-day snack.

Ouai is a top-rated (and social media loved) haircare brand to shop on Amazon. The brand uses carefully crafted ingredients to deliver nourishing products to keep your hair hydrated and strengthened. The brand's detox shampoo is a popular option for removing buildup on hair. The sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with apple cider vinegar to help soothe itchy scalps and remove product build-up.

"As someone who styles and colors my hair frequently, keeping my strands deeply cleansed is a must," one Amazon reviewer says. "That's why I was thrilled to discover Ouai's detox shampoo. It made refreshing my hair a breeze."

Why we like the Ouai detox shampoo:

It uses chelating agents to help remove heavy metals, minerals and chlorine found in hard water.

It is cruelty free and color safe.

Spider-Man is our favorite web-slinging superhero and now kids ages eight and up can build their own version at home. You can move and pose the Lego Marvel Spider-Man action figure for exciting adventures thanks to his jointed legs, arms and head. It's also a fantastic bedroom decoration!

Why we like the Lego Marvel Spider-Man toy set:

The figure is posable, making it fun for kids to use to act out their favorite Spiderman scenes and adventures.

Reviewers report that it is easy to assemble, even for younger kids.

This adorable Barbie camper playset comes with a Chelsea doll, two pets and a camper. The camper opens up and has a small dining space and even includes a hammock and a small yard. Kids will have tons of fun

"Very easy to set up and play with. My 5 year old loves it and has been rolling it around everywhere," one Amazon buyer says.

Why we like the Barbie Camper play set:

Kids will have tons of fun going on an imaginary road trip with Chelsea.

It makes a great holiday gift for young Barbie fans.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

