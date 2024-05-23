This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 26)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

CBS News' David Martin "interviews" World War II veteran Vincent Speranza, who died last year, but whose recollections of the Battle of the Bulge are preserved at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. CBS News

COVER STORY: World War II veterans speak to the ages

Vincent Speranza, who served as a paratrooper during the Battle of the Bulge, died last year at age 98. But visitors to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans can still talk to him, and – thanks to voice recognition software and artificial intelligence – hear answers to their questions about Speranza's experiences during and after the war. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the museum's vice president Peter Crean about the race against time to preserve the stories of the men and women who fought in the war, and with some of the veterans who will be able to "speak" to future generations.

For more info:



ALMANAC: May 26

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Indigenous artist Jeffrey Gibson, on view at the Venice Biennale

Jeffrey Gibson, a member of the Mississippi band of Choctaw Indians and of Cherokee descent, is the first Indigenous artist to be chosen to represent the United States with a solo exhibition at the Venice Biennale, which is considered the Olympics of the art world. Correspondent Seth Doane visits the site of the Biennale, and meets with Gibson at his studio in Upstate New York, where he created his exhibition titled "The Space in Which to Place Me."

For more info:

Pomegranate Glazed Pork Ribs, from KG BBQ in Austin. CBS News

FOOD: Texas BBQ, with a foreign flavor

The Lone Star State's distinctive barbecue is getting some impressive variations, with the help of pitmasters with roots in such places as Egypt, Vietnam and Japan. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with some of the new bright lights of Texas BBQ, and with Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly. (This story was originally broadcast November 19, 2023.)

For more info:

Actress Pam Grier, with correspondent Tracy Smith, at Pam's Coffy, a Hollywood coffee shop named in her honor. CBS News

TV: Pam Grier is comfortable with being an icon

She was a gun-toting goddess who made her name in blaxploitation films like "Coffy" and "Foxy Brown," and inspired director Quentin Tarantino to write a film especially for her. But action star Pam Grier proved to be more than just proficient at taking down drug dealers; she also beat cancer. The actress talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about starring in the Amazon Prime horror series "Them: The Scare," and why she agreed to work in a genre that she finds terrifying.

For more info:

"Them: The Scare" is streaming on Amazon Prime

Pam's Coffy, at the Vista Theater, Hollywood (Instagram)



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, accused of the May 21, 1924 kidnapping and killing of Robert Franks of Chicago, are seen flanked by guards in the courtroom. New York Daily News via Getty Images

HISTORY: Leopold & Loeb and the crime of the century

One hundred years ago, two affluent and academically-gifted young men – Nathan Leopold, 19, and Richard Loeb, 18 – decided to commit the perfect murder, when they abducted and killed 14-year-old Bobby Franks in Chicago. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on how Leopold & Loeb's murder was solved, and why the crime that shocked the nation still haunts us today.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



The cast of "All of Me," from left: Madison Ferris, Florencia Lozano, Kyra Sedgwick, Lily Mae Harrington, Danny J. Gomez, and Brian Morabito. Natalie Powers

STAGE: "All of Me" and the lighter side of disability

For more than 40 years Emmy Award-winner Kyra Sedgwick has starred in films and on TV, including the series "The Closer," and has shared the world stage with her husband, fellow actor Kevin Bacon. Now, in the Off-Broadway comedy "All of Me," Sedgwick plays the mother of a young disabled woman who is romantically involved with a disabled man. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Sedgwick about the play she calls a "family dysfunction story," and with actors Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez who say they like the play for not indulging in what's been called "inspiration porn."

For more info:

Daria Kasatkina serves against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their women's singles third-round match during Day Six of the 2024 Italian Open, May 11, 2024 at Foro Italico in Rome. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

SPORTS: Daria Kasatkina, the world's bravest tennis player

For the first half-dozen years of her pro career, Russian-born Daria Kasatkina was an ascending tennis player, not known for being political or particularly outspoken. Then, in February 2022, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and she condemned her country for it. Five months later, an emboldened Kasatkina made another statement she knew could trigger backlash in her homeland, one famously hostile to gay rights: She was in a relationship with another Russian athlete, former Olympic skater Natasha Zabiiako. Kasatkina and Zabiiako talk with "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim about the importance of speaking out, and why they can't go home.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Dan Rather (YouTube Video)

In this extended interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan, legendary CBS News veteran Dan Rather, now 92, talks about his early life and years in broadcasting, including his experiences with Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite; his proudest moments as a correspondent; the effects that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War had on his reporting; the role of social media in journalism today; and why covering some stories means that journalists must accept "danger is your business."

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!