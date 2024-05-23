Lenny Kravitz says he's open to finding love: "I've never felt how I feel now"

Lenny Kravitz says he's at a place in his life where he's open for love

Lenny Kravitz says he's never felt more young. And he's ready for his next chapter – whatever that may be.

"Well, I have no choice," Kravitz joked with "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King during a recent interview. He's getting ready to celebrate his 60th birthday on May 26.

Referencing his popular 1989 song "Let Love Rule," King wondered if the music legend is letting love rule his life. She asked Kravitz if he currently has a partner or if he's looking for one.

Kravitz admitted it's "hard not to look" for something you desire, but right now, he's "just open."

"I find that when you don't look is when you find it," he told King. "And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years: 'I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready.' I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right?"

So, is the Grammy-winning artist ready now?

"Well, I can say that I've never felt how I feel now," Kravitz said.

In his interview with King, Kravitz discusses his new album "Blue Electric Light" and shares some of his insecurities, including being a recovering "people pleaser."

"I think I was raised – not purposely, but to be a people pleaser. Where I put a lot of people's feelings before mine. Because I want to see folks happy. And that can be detrimental if you go overboard with that," Kravitz said.

Lately, Kravitz said he's been focusing on himself and creating boundaries.

"That's something that I've been exercising and growing in. Where no is necessary – at times. And this is something that I actually learned from my daughter," Kraviz explained. "She's so good at creating her boundaries. And boundaries are healthy, you know? But that generation, they don't have time to play."

