Where to find the new Stanley cups in stock and more of the best water bottles of 2023

If you feel like you can't leave the house without seeing a Stanley tumbler, know that it's not just in your neck of the woods. These handled water cups are immensely popular in 2023 and are sold out often. You may be wondering what exactly the deal is with Stanley cups and where can you find them in stock.

People swear by 40-ounce Stanley Quencher cups ($45) because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers.

The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day. Stanley also makes a smaller 30-ounce version of its Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler ($35), and just introduced a massive new 64-ounce version ($60).

But first things first: Why are there 40-ounce Stanley cups that look identical for sale under two different names? There's the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler and also the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. But you can still find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler available online, often at increased prices.

What's new about the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler? Its improved lid has a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top.

You can now get a personalized Stanley cup for $10 more. Add a name, monogram or pre-set graphic.

Find the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in stock at multiple retailers ahead. Plus, shop more of the best water bottles that will keep you hydrated in the new year below.

Here's where you can find the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers in stock.

Check these links to see what The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon currently.

The new color primrose glow (pictured), a metallic purple, is out now in the 40-ounce. Pick it up before it sells out.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.

Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30 oz.)

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler.

This Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler comes in 17 colors. See which are in stock now.

The color jade is pictured.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.



Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (64 oz.)

Stanley

If you thought a 40-ounce tumbler was big, then your jaw is probably on the floor over Stanley's newest creation: a 64-ounce The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler.

Find this massive, handled water jug in seven colors.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.



More great water bottles

If you're not yet sure about the Stanley cup, check out these other great water bottle options from Yeti and Hydro Flask as well.

Hydro Flask

Unlike the cult-favorite Stanley cup, the new lookalike Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler has a lid that pops in rather than twists, and doesn't have an opening to sip from. You can, however, buy a separate lid if sipping from your 40-ounce tumbler is essential.

Hydro Flask's new tumbler has a bendy straw that brings a fun factor, plus a lid for the straw to prevent spills. As with the Stanley cup, this $45 tumbler keeps drinks hot and cold and fits in your cup holder.

You can engrave your Hydro Flask tumblers for $6 extra, which is cheaper than Stanley's engraving.

The Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler comes in six colors and is dishwasher safe.

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Hydro Flask

Would you prefer a smaller tumbler? Then enter the 32-ounce Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler.

Stanley doesn't offer this size of tumbler.

This cup comes in five colors, four of which are in stock right now.

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Yeti

This Yeti mug (pictured in canopy green) is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe. It's cup holder compatible and double wall vacuum insulated.

You can personalize the Yeti Rambler mug with your name or a design on the Yeti site.

Eleven colors are currently in stock. Note that you should not use its straw with hot drinks.

If you'd like an even smaller size, check out the 25-ounce version, currently available in all 14 colors.

Top features:

This mug comes in a size that Stanley doesn't offer.

Yeti has limited-edition colors you can collect.

Right now, you can customize your mug for free.

