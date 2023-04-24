Away is having a major clearance sale: Save up to 40% on bestselling Away luggage and travel accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

Away is having a major clearance sale right now. Finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare. That's why you won't want to miss Away's current clearance deals on carry-on luggage, check-in luggage and more.

These deals won't last long -- so hurry and snag these discounted Away luggage pieces while you still can.

Not familiar with Away? The luggage brand is beloved by CBS Essentials readers and staff for its cool colors, high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design. Want to get Away? Keep reading to learn more about the top-rated luggage brand and shop the best Away luggage deals right now.

Top products in this article

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Daily carry-on with pocket (navy), $171 (reduced from $245)

Away offers sleek, functional suitcases at a reasonable price point. Jet setters will appreciate the removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the easy-to-set TSA-approved lock and smooth wheels.

The brand is offering many deals on its bestselling luggage right now, including slashed prices on Away's pink "Petal" colorway. The rosy hue is currently being discounted in some of Away's most popular luggage styles including The Carry-On. This beautiful discounted luggage option also make a great gift for Mother's Day.

But don't worry -- if pink isn't your thing there are still plenty of great deals on a variety of shades to explore in the Away clearance sale.

Keep reading to shop the best deals on Away luggage.

Best Away clearance deals that you can shop right now

Tons of popular luggage and travel accessories are on sale now at Away.

Hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

Away carry-on luggage

Away

With cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, Away carry-on bags offer a lot of function for an incredible value. Right now, you can save even more when you buy Away luggage during the brand's clearance sale.

So what are you getting for the price? Exterior features on Away luggage include 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Bigger Carry-On (petal), $267 (reduced from $315)

Away checked bags: $293 and up

Away

Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over two week trips.

Both are on clearance now in the pink colorway "Petal".

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Away front pocket backpack: $156

Away

The front pocket backpack is made with water-resistant nylon. It offers a mesh back panel and padded shoulder straps for extra comfort. It includes a spacious front-zipper pocket for enhanced storage and a secure 15-inch laptop pocket in the interior.

The clearance deal applies to three colors; black, navy and coast.

Away front pocket backpack, $156 (reduced from $195)

Away The Daily carry-on with pocket: $171

Away

This compact rolling carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard shell and features 360-degree spinner wheels for a smooth ride. Its exterior pocket includes a secure 13-inch laptop sleeve and a a removable three-compartment accordion.

The Away The Daily carry-on with pocket is on sale now in navy.

Away The Daily carry-on with pocket (navy), $171 (reduced from $245)

Away F.A.R. Duffle: $93 and up

Away

Away's outdoor collection, For All Routes (or F.A.R.), includes outdoor travel essentials that seamlessly balance technical performance with modern design and function. Each piece is durable, lightweight, easy to pack and store and made from recycled components.

The Duffle, available in 55L and 70L, makes a great throw-it-all-in bag for camping or road trips, with features including interior compression straps and detachable padded straps, transforming the bag into a backpack.

Away F.A.R 55L Duffle, $93 (reduced from $170)

Away F.A.R 70L Duffle, $104 (reduced from $190)

All about Away luggage

If you're new to Away, here are some key things to know about the brand.

Away

Away luggage design and features

Away suitcases generally come well-equipped. Currently, the brand offers two materials: Polycarbonate and aluminum. Away makes a few travel bags and backpacks out of water-resistant nylon.

The polycarbonate suitcases come in multiple core color options and limited-edition seasonal colors. The aluminum model is offered in silver, rose gold and black.

Away luggage shipping and returns

Away offers free UPS Ground on all orders (suitcases and accessories) and returns within the contiguous United States. The company also offers rush shipping for an additional fee. According to our shopper, the luggage ships out fast. "Shipped on the 13th, arrived on the 14th fast," she noted.

While ultra-fast shipping might be a great perk for most people, it complicates canceling your order or changing your shipping address. "Once you hit the buy button, there really is no going back," said our shopper, who struggled to get in touch with customer service to intercept the suitcase. "There is zero wiggle room. No chat option, no easy way to change an address if you accidentally got it wrong. And because items ship so fast, there's a good chance that if you get the address wrong you won't be able to change it in time." So do that double-check before you hit the buy button!

"Our team moves quickly to get your order shipped out ASAP, which means that we aren't able to cancel or make any changes to an order once it's been placed," explains Away in the Q & A section of the website. "If you're traveling soon, we recommend that you place a new order for the color or size you would prefer, and we can assist with a return of the original order."

Away offers a 100-day trial period for all luggage. If you aren't happy with your purchase, returns are accepted for items within the warranty period with the exception of personalized items. All you need to do is fill out a return request to start the process. You will be refunded the full amount of your order, minus any shipping charges. In order to exchange an item, send your original order back as a return and place a new order online.

Away luggage warranty

Away suitcases are guaranteed by a limited-lifetime warranty covering any functional damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers or anything else that impairs your use of the luggage. The battery is covered by a two-year warranty, while other bags and accessories come with a limited one-year warranty, offering repair or replacement.

"We recommend reaching out to us two to three weeks prior to travel as all replacement orders are subject to our standard processing and shipping times. Our stores are not able to process replacement orders," the brand states.

If Away isn't able to provide an exact replacement, a product of equal value will be offered.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above Away suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here: