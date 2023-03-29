CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're got a vacation coming up this spring or summer, consider upgrading your luggage before you leave. The following luxury luggage options from Rimowa, Paravel, Away, Roam and other top brands will have you flying the friendly skies in style -- all while improving your overall travel experience.

What is the difference between a budget suitcase and a more expensive alternative? Higher-end suitcases and travel bags feature superior construction and materials, making them less likely to fall apart during your travels. They also offer more refined and tech-savvy features, such as perfected spinner wheels, telescopic handles with LEDs, built-in USB ports to charge gadgets, built-in Apple AirTag functionality and more.

In general, luxury luggage in 2023 is built to last, sometimes for decades. Some travel experts encourage investing in a high-quality suitcase because it may actually save you money over the long haul.

Best way to protect your new luxury luggage

We recommend protecting your luxury luggage with an Apple AirTag ($29). The simple tracking devices will keep tabs on where your luggage is at all times. It's a smart way to protect against lost luggage and luggage theft. (The police have been able to bust luggage thieves using data from Apple AirTags.) You can get them in a one- or four-pack on Amazon.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $90 (reduced from $99)

The best luxury luggage in 2023

We rounded up some of the best carry-on and check-in suitcases and duffel bags from high-end brands like Rimowa, Paravel, Christian Dior, Samsonite, Tumi and more. Check out some of the best luggage of 2023 below.

Rimowa Classic Check-In

Rimowa

Rimowa, the luggage brand of choice for stars including Kanye West, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow, is known for the aluminum grooves of its high-end suitcases. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider and a telescopic handle. The L (larger) bag measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller M (medium) bag measures 27.6 inches.

Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,700

Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,825

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

Samsonite

The Samsonite Stryde 111, sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology. It's handle is equipped with LED lights for nighttime safety, while multiple USB charging ports offer the ability to recharge your phones on the go.

A removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections makes organizing your stuff easy, while smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make getting through the airport and into the plane a breeze.

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $550

Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic



Royce & Rocket

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while temporarily living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this super-sized 31-inch piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Keep all of your family's items nearly organizing by stacking everything on the two tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic 31" checked luggage, $595

Christian Dior Lingot 50 duffel bag

Christian Dior

This luxurious duffel bag from French fashion house Christian Dior makes walking down the tarmac feel like walking the runway. Emblazoned with the Dior logo in beige and black jacquard with black calfskin details, the bag works for men and women. Carry the designer bag with the handle, slung over the shoulder or worn around the body as a crossbody bag.

Christian Dior Lingot 50 duffel bag, $3,300

Travelpro Platinum Elite

Travelpro

Available in two checked sizes, 25 inches and 29 inches, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner offers a higher-end look at a more affordable price point. Constructed of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the bag features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a built-in, foldable suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. For those needing extra space to bring home travel purchases, the suitcase features a tapered expansion that adds an extra two inches. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (black), $399 (reduced from $470)

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The 29.9-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space. Two integrated compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps makes organizing a breeze. Constructed out of Sorplas, a high-performance recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles, the sleek suitcase is a sustainable luggage option.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk, $700

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

Travel in preppy style with Pavavel, a newer, carbon-neutral, sustainability-minded luggage and travel brand. Paravel makes one check-in bag, a 28-inch vessel perfect for packing eight to 10 days worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, the Paravel Aviator Grand offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. Complete with leather-wrapped side handles and trim, the grooved polycarbonate bag matches perfectly with the Parvael monogrammed cabana tote. Purchase a la carte or as a set.

Paravel Aviator Grand, $475

Away The Aluminum collection

Away

Away Travel offers sleek, functional suitcases at a reasonable price point. Jet setters will appreciate the removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the easy-to-set TSA-approved lock and smooth rolling spinner wheels.

While known for making durable polycarbonate bags, Away's upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa. The aluminum version comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver (shown), onyx black and rose gold.

Away The Aluminum large check in, $745

Roam luggage

Roam

Luxury brand Roam offers custom-designed luggage. You select the color of just about everything: the front and rear shell, zipper, binding, wheels, handle and monogram patch. Choose from one of eight sizes, ranging from The Carry-On, a 37.0-liter capacity suitcase ($550) to The Large Check-In, a 121.0-liter capacity trunk ($695).

A few weeks later, your custom suitcase arrives at your door ready for an adventure.

Roam luggage, $550 and up

Casablanca Grand Prix weekender



Casablanca/Saks Fifth Avenue

Casablanca is a celeb-favorite luxury luggage brand. Casablanca bags have been seen in the hands of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Travis Scott.

This smooth leather weekender, monogrammed with the brand's signature diamond logo, features a unique and chic painted shoulder strap and a bamboo handle. Wear the carry-on over the shoulder or hold it in your hands.

Casablanca Grand Prix weekender, $1,390 (reduced from $2,780)

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

