The best luggage by Away in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

If you're looking for a stylish piece of new luggage, it's hard to go wrong with Away. The relatively new company offers sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum luggage that come loaded with convenient features, all at a reasonable price.

Top products in this article:

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Large, $375

Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725

In seven short years, Away has become one of the most recognizable brands on the luggage carousel. Once available only online, Away now operates several brick-and-mortar stores in major cities across the country as well as London and Toronto.

If you are considering ordering an Away suitcase or travel bag for your next trip, here is everything you need to know.

Away carry-on luggage

Away

With cool features like a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, Away carry-on bags offer incredible value. The more compact of the two, the 22-inch version, holds three to five days worth of clothes while the 23-inch "Bigger" boasts four to seven days worth of space. Need more room? Check out the "Flex" styles, offering a zipper flex feature to create an additional 2.25 inches of space. Those who like to stash travel documents and gadgets might prefer the pocketed version, equipped with a water-resistant nylon front pocket.

Exterior features on Away luggage include 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments. Away luggage is incredibly durable and well-made.

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Away The Carry-On Flex, $325

Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex, $345

Away The Carry-On with Pocket, $325

Away checked bags

Away

Away offers a few checked bag options. The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over two week trips. Both are available in flex versions expanding for an additional 1.75 inches worth of space.

Away The Medium, $345

Away The Large, $375

Away The Medium Flex, $395

Away The Large Flex, $425

Away The Aluminum Edition

Away

Away's upgraded Aluminum Edition might be a splurge compared to the polycarbonate suitcase, but serves as a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa. The aluminum version comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The smaller carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds and the medium-sized 10.6, while the smaller check-in weighs in at 13.3 pounds and larger version, 16.

Away Aluminum Edition The Carry-On, $625

Away Aluminum Edition The Bigger Carry-On, $645

Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725

Away Aluminum Edition The Large, $745

Other Away bags

Aside from luggage, Away makes great backpacks, bags, pet carriers and duffles.

Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack

Away

Looking for a backpack to coordinate with your Away luggage? The Everywhere Zip offers a minimalist look constructed out of water-resistant nylon material with leather trim and available in navy, black and asphalt gray. As for functionality, an interior padded laptop pocket holds a 15-inch computer secured by a magnetic locking zipper and other pockets hold water bottles, travel documents and other essentials. One of the coolest features? The backpack zips open like a clamshell, offering easy access to all your items. Offered in a smaller version as well.

Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack, $195

Away The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack, $175

Away The Everywhere Bag

Away

The line between a carry-on bag and personal item often feels blurred. However, this multi use bag was designed specifically to fall into the latter category. With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, it makes the perfect travel companion. Slip it onto the handle of your Away suitcase while wheeling around the airport. Also available in two carry-on sizes, medium, big enough for a change or two of clothes, and a larger version, for weekend trips.

Away The Everywhere Bag, $195

Away The Medium Everywhere Bag, $225

Away The Large Everywhere Bag, $245

Away The Pet Carrier

Away

Away's Pet Carrier offers the same sleek look as the luggage, a super cozy interior for your pet to travel in, safety features for their security and interior and exterior pockets for organization. Lined in a water resistant material with removable plush, sherpa bedding, your up to 18-pound pet can relax in luxury while traveling. Strap the carrier into a car seat belt via latches or attach it to the top of your Away luggage via a trolley sleeve. Available in black and coast, a sea green color.

Away The Pet Carrier, $225

Away For All Routes (F.A.R)

Away

Away recently segued from travel to adventure with their outdoor collection, For All Routes, or F.A.R. The outdoor travel essentials, which include duffles, backpacks, convertibles and more, seamlessly balance technical performance with modern design and function. Each piece is durable, lightweight, easy to pack & store, and made from recycled components.

For example, the convertible backpack weighs just over three pounds and doubles as a carry-on with space for three to five days worth of gear. Wear as a backpack, carry as a duffle or even across your chest with included straps. Interior compression straps help you pack the maximum amount of gear, while interior and exterior pockets, including a compartment for a 15-inch laptop, help you stay organized. The Duffle, available in three sizes, 40L, 55L and 70L, makes a great throw-it-all-in bag for camping or road trips, with features including interior compression straps and detachable padded straps, transforming the bag into a backpack.

Shop the Away F.A.R collection

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack, $220

Away F.A.R 70L Duffle, $190

Away accessories

Great travel accessories simplify packing and unpacking. Away offers an extensive collection of gear, from laptop sleeves to packing cubes.

Shop all Away accessories

Away Hanging Toiletry Bag

Away

Made out of water-resistance nylon with a spill-proof interior, this hanging toiletry bag offers three mesh pouches and a clear, removable pouch for liquids.

Away Hanging Toiletry Bag, $75

Away Insider Packing Cubes

Away

Packing cubes help keep clothes organized and compressed in your suitcase to maximize space. This set of six in various sizes, made out of water resistant nylon, are sized to fit within Away suitcases.

Away Insider Packing Cubes, $65

Away Laptop Sleeve

Away

More than just a laptop sleeve, this protective case for your up to 13-inch computer offers a lot of great pockets and organizational spaces for chargers, cords, a wireless keyboard and mouse, notebooks and pens.

Away Laptop Sleeve, $95

Away luggage design and features

Away suitcases generally come well-equipped. Currently, the brand offers two materials: Polycarbonate and aluminum. Away also make a few travel bags and backpacks out of water-resistant nylon.

The polycarbonate suitcases come in multiple core color options and limited edition seasonal colors. The aluminum model is offered in silver, rose gold and black.

Away luggage Price

Away luggage offers high quality at a reasonable price point, competitively priced compared to other DTC luggage brands.

Currently the smaller Monos carry-on retails for around $245, while the similarly sized Away carry-on sells for $275. However, the Away does offer one thing that Monos, and most other competing brands, don't: Away Carry-on suitcases are equipped with a removable battery for charging gadgets.

Away luggage shipping and returns

Away offers free UPS Ground on all orders (suitcases and accessories) and returns within the contiguous United States. The company also offers rush shipping for an additional fee. According to our shopper, the luggage ships out fast. "Shipped on the 13th, arrived on the 14th fast," she notes.

While ultra fast shipping might be a great perk for most people, it complicates canceling your order or changing your shipping address. "Once you hit the buy button, there really is no going back," said our shopper, who struggled to get in touch with customer service to intercept the suitcase. "There is zero wiggle room. No chat option, no easy way to change an address if you accidentally got it wrong. And because items ship so fast, there's a good chance that if you get the address wrong you won't be able to change it in time." So do that double-check before you hit the buy button!

"Our team moves quickly to get your order shipped out ASAP, which means that we aren't able to cancel or make any changes to an order once it's been placed," explains Away in the Q & A section of the website. "If you're traveling soon, we recommend that you place a new order for the color or size you would prefer, and we can assist with a return of the original order."

Away offers a 100-day trial period for all luggage. If you aren't happy with your purchase, returns are accepted for items within the warranty period with the exception of personalized items. All you need to do is fill out a return request to start the process. You will be refunded the full amount of your order, minus any shipping charges. In order to exchange an item, send your original order back as a return and place a new order online.

Away luggage warranty

Away suitcases are guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty covering any functional damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers, or anything else that impairs your use of the luggage. The battery is covered by a two-year warranty, while other bags and accessories come with a limited one-year warranty, offering repair or replacement.

"We recommend reaching out to us 2-3 weeks prior to travel as all replacement orders are subject to our standard processing and shipping times. Our stores are not able to process replacement orders," the brand states.

If Away isn't able to provide an exact replacement, a product of equal value will be offered.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above Away suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here: